Intellectual Property Management Market Size, Analyzing Trends and is Projected to Reach $37.7 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellectual Property Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Licensing, Patent Management, Trademark Management, and Others), End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032."

According to the report, the global intellectual property management industry generated $8.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $37.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The global intellectual property management market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including rapid modernization, and an increase in disputes. However, rising costs associated with protection and enforcement limit market growth. Moreover, greater emphasis on digitalization is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global intellectual property management market.

Though there has been huge growth in the intellectual property sector after the pandemic, a post-COVID world is more likely to encourage tech businesses to license their current IP portfolios and motivate their cash reserves.

Moreover, the demand for IP management services has increased due to the growing number of patent filings and the need for businesses to protect their intangible assets. During the anticipated time, this tendency will help the market for intellectual property management grow rapidly post-pandemic.

By region, North America held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global intellectual property management market revenue. Due to the increase in the need to protect creations of the mind in the U.S., which is further driven by the economic, technological, and cultural significance of intellectual property, as well as the need to combat counterfeiting, piracy, and global competition. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2032. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Owing to significant technological advancements in areas such as electronics, telecommunications, automotive industries, and consumer goods. As a result, these advancements have led to a surge in intellectual property creation and the need for effective management and protection.

The manufacturing segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to companies boost their competitiveness, make money from licensing and selling their intellectual property, and avoid legal action for infringement.

Leading Market Players

patrix ab

Clarivate plc

TM Cloud

Cardinal Intellectual Property

Questel

Patsnap

Anaqua, Inc.

Alt Legal, Inc.

Innovation Asset Group, Inc.

Gemalto NV (Thales Digital Identity and Security)

The report analyzes these key players in the global intellectual property management market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

