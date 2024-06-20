Worldwide Baby Gate Market Revenue is Projected to Reach US$ 1.44 billion By 2034, Fact.MR
More Parents Seeking Baby Safety Gates Matching Their Home Decor: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, in its latest industry report, reveals the global baby gate market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 836.9 million in 2024. The market is further projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.
The market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to increasing awareness among parents about child safety and rising need for reliable childproofing solutions. Baby gates, also known as safety gates, serve as essential barriers to prevent infants and toddlers from accessing potentially hazardous areas in homes.
The market has seen a growth in the adoption of innovative and aesthetically pleasing baby gates that blend seamlessly with modern home decor. Manufacturers are focusing on developing gates with easy installation features, durable materials, and versatile designs to cater to the diverse needs of consumers.
For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1211
Additionally, rising urbanization and changing lifestyles have contributed to the market expansion, as more families prioritize creating secure environments for their children. With ongoing advancements in product development and a growing emphasis on child safety, the global market for baby gates is poised for continued growth throughout the forecasted period (2024 to 2034).
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global baby gate market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. Worldwide sales of baby gates are estimated at US$ 836.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$ 1.44 billion by 2034-end.
The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034. Bar gates are estimated to account for 52.8% market share in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.
“Busier schedules of parents leading to rising adoption of baby safety gates that provide a secure environment for their kids at home,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country Wise Insight
The United States holds a 44.5% share of the baby gate market in North America. The popularity of baby gates among American consumers is driven by several factors that align with modern parenting dynamics. In the digital era, the abundance of information has heightened parents' awareness of child safety, prompting them to seek practical solutions.
In our fast-paced world, where every minute matters, baby gates offer a convenient and effective way to safeguard toddlers at home. The shift toward a more shared and cooperative parenting style has also boosted the use of safety measures, as parents look for tools to help balance their personal and professional responsibilities.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1211
Market Developments
Leading baby gate manufacturers are Baby Dan, Evenflo, KidCo, GMI Gates, and Munchkin, Inc. Key players in the market are joining forces through mergers and acquisitions, concurrently introducing novel products. These strategies aim to capture their market footprint and secure a more substantial market share.
Leading market players are implementing strategic initiatives such as expanding production capacities, engaging in continuous research and development, and forming collaborations with other stakeholders. These strategies aim to enhance their competitive advantage in the market.
In 2023, Evenflo, a prominent baby gate manufacturer, launched a new range of baby gates celebrated for their enhanced security and durability. These gates, compliant with the latest safety standards, are made from materials that offer increased resistance to damage.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the baby gate market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on gate type (bar gates, retractable gates), lock system (no locks, with locks), installation type (free standing, hardware mounted, pressure mounted, banister mounted), installation location (standard doorways, stairways, extra wide spaces), gate width (<24 inches, 24 to 36 inches, 37 to 48 inches, 49 to 60 inches, >60 inches), age group (0 to 3 months, 3 to 9 months, 9 to 12 months, 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, >24 months), material (plastic, wooden, metallic), end use (residences/households, institutional/commercial), and sales channel (offline sales, online sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Packaging Robots Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 7%, the global packaging robots market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2032.
Automated Blinds and Shades Market: The global automated blinds and shades market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,218.6 million in 2024 and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034. The demand for automated blinds and shades is projected to reach US$ 24,102.5 million by 2034.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here