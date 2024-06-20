Creative Biostructure Provides an Integrated Cryo-EM Platform for Structural Research
Creative Biostructure, a leading provider of protein structural biology services, is pleased to announce its comprehensive Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM) platform. This integrated solution streamlines the journey from gene to structure, empowering researchers to gain high-resolution insights into biological targets that were previously challenging to study.
Cryo-EM has emerged as a powerful alternative to traditional structural biology techniques like X-ray crystallography. It offers the ability to visualize molecules in their native state, without the need for crystallization or modification. This makes Cryo-EM particularly valuable for studying large, complex biomolecular assemblies and targets that resist crystallization.
However, achieving high-resolution structures with Cryo-EM requires both high-quality protein samples and specialized infrastructure. Creative Biostructure's Cryo-EM platform addresses these challenges by covering all technical stages, from gene synthesis to structure determination. Researchers can leverage the full suite of services or select individual elements tailored to their project needs.
The company's gene-to-structure services encompass protein production (including construct design, expression, and purification), EM feasibility analysis using negative staining TEM, Cryo-EM data collection, and Cryo-EM structure determination. Creative Biostructure's team of protein science experts ensures the integrity and purity of samples, optimizes Cryo-EM conditions, and builds and refines models from the resulting data.
Featured Cryo-EM services at Creative Biostructure include:
Single Particle Analysis (SPA)
Creative Biostructure provides complete and unbundled cryo-EM SPA services including molecular cloning, protein expression, protein purification, cryo-EM SPA sample preparation, EM imaging, data processing and interpretation.
Cryo-Electron Tomography (Cryo-ET)
Creative Biostructure provides Cryo-ET services to provide molecular-resolution 3D images of unperturbed cellular landscapes, enabling in situ visualization of cellular molecular architecture.
Electron Crystallography
Creative Biostructure provides a unique and powerful UniCrys™ Electron Crystallography platform for studying protein structures, especially membrane proteins at the atomic resolution and in an environment closely mimicking the native cell membranes.
Microcrystal Electron Diffraction (MicroED)
Creative Biostructure provides a new generation of MicroED platform that can realize multiple sample loading, automatic crystal identification, automatic collection of diffraction data and other functions.
"We are committed to helping researchers overcome the hurdles of Cryo-EM and unlock new insights into biological systems," said Joanna, the chief marketing staff at Creative Biostructure. "Our integrated platform and specialized expertise make Cryo-EM more accessible, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of structural biology."
Creative Biostructure's Cryo-EM services support a wide range of target classes including but not limited to DNA, RNA, small proteins, membrane proteins, ribosomes, protein complexes, protein-ligand complexes, viruses, and bacteriophages. For more information, please visit https://www.creative-biostructure.com/cryo-em-services_4.htm.
