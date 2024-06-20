Matexcel Enlarges Its Chitosan Offerings to Meet Diversified Applications
Matexcel, a leading provider of advanced materials, today announced it has significantly expanded its portfolio of chitosan products to cater to the increasingly diverse range of applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, water treatment, and biomedicine.
Chitosan, a polysaccharide derived from the deacetylation of chitin found in crustacean shells and fungal cell walls, has gained widespread attention due to its unique physical and chemical properties. Its polycationic nature, biocompatibility, and biodegradability make it an ideal material for various uses, including flocculation, heavy metal chelation, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and more.
Matexcel's enlarged chitosan offerings include products with varying degrees of deacetylation (DD) and molecular weights to meet specific application requirements. The company provides research-grade, medical-grade, cosmetic-grade, and food-grade chitosan to ensure the highest purity and consistency standards for different industries.
Matexcel's chitosan is suitable for a wide array of applications, including:
Water treatment: As a natural flocculating agent, chitosan can effectively remove impurities and heavy metals from water.
Cosmetics: Chitosan's biocompatibility and moisturizing properties make it an excellent ingredient for skin care, hair care, and oral care products.
Pharmaceuticals: Chitosan is used in drug delivery systems and has potential applications in treating obesity, high cholesterol, and inflammatory bowel diseases.
Biomedicine: Chitosan-based materials are used in wound healing, tissue engineering, and the development of artificial organs.
Food packaging: Chitosan's biodegradability makes it an ideal coating for food packaging, enhancing shelf life and reducing waste.
Featured Products include:
Mushroom chitosan, 50-600mpa.s
Water soluble Mushroom Chitosan
Mushroom Chitosan oligosaccharide
Water soluble Aspergillus niger Chitosan
Food grade chitosan, 50-100mpa.s
Medical grade chitosan
Food grade chitosan oligosaccharide, 3000Da
Cosmetic grade chitosan, 125mpa.s
Chitosan for water treatment
...
"We recognize the immense potential of chitosan and are committed to providing our customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality products to support their innovative applications," said Johnson, one of the representative speakers from Matexcel. "Our expanded offerings will enable researchers and manufacturers to harness the full benefits of chitosan across various fields, from environmental sustainability to human health and well-being."
By expanding its chitosan portfolio, Matexcel aims to support the growing demand for this versatile biomaterial and accelerate innovation across multiple industries.
And from Jun 1st to Jun 30th, Matexcel is offering 10% off to all its products and services as appreciation of its customers’ continuous support.
For more information on Matexcel's chitosan products, please visit https://www.matexcel.com/chitosan.html.
Johnson Brown
Matexcel
