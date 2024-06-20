CBD Skin Care Market Growing at 24.80% CAGR to Hit USD 3,484.00 million by 2026 | Industry Size, Shares, Trends, Growth

CBD Skin Care industry share

The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CBD skin care market size was valued at $633.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $3,484.00 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period. The global CBD oil segment was valued at $219.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $1,134.0 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.00% during the forecast period.

Request The Sample PDF of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6291

Legalization of cannabis and cannabis derivatives including cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp oil have increased the popularity of these ingredients among wellness and personal care products industry. Consumers are looking for CBD-infused products with natural active ingredients over other chemical based cosmetics. As a result, the cosmetics and personal care industries are expected to witness significant growth in cosmetic product infused with CBD and hemp oil. Some the leading cosmetic brands are already offering or experimenting in CBD based skin care products. Upscale retailers and some private label brands have already launched some products, which show the influence of CBD in mainstream cosmetic market. This trend is expected to gain traction among the global CBD skin care market players in few years.

The producers of CBD-based cosmetic products are facing certain challenges due to controversial nature of cannabis-derived ingredients in cosmetic products. Manufacturers need to take more precautions during manufacturing operation to avoid cross-contamination between CBD and non-CBD products. As a result, many companies are planning to run a separate production line for CBD skin care products to avoid cross-contaminations.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/62fd89cac7186a1c2ef1d27a4439b139

Major Key players:

The key players operating in the global CBD skin care industry include Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka LLC, Leef Organics, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Kapu Maku LLC, VERTLYBALM, Elixinol Global Limited, Fab CBD Company, and Endoca LLC. Other key players identified in the value chain are L’Oreal, Varm Cosmo, L’Eela, Apothecanna, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Kana Skincare, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Cronos Group, CBD Biotech, and Estee Lauder.

Market Segmentation:

The CBD skin care market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into oils, lotion & creams, masks & serums, bath & soaps, and others. CBD oil is one of the key ingredients in every CBD skin care product. The ready availability and convenient manufacturing processes have made CBD oil as one of the lucrative segments for new entrants. Small scale cosmetic manufacturers are mainly focusing toward CBD oil production due to varied applications in wellness and cosmetic. By form, it is categorized into Hemp and Marijuana. By distribution channel, it is categorized into departmental stores, e-commerce, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail pharmacies, and others. Rise in penetration of internet among generation Z and novel cost benefits associated with E-commerce shopping are responsible for revenue growth of the e-commerce segment in the CBD skin care market. The global E-commerce segment was valued at $113.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $728.2 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 27.40% during the CBD skin care market forecast period.

Region-wise, CBD skin care market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). Premium nature of CBD infused skin care products and a touch of natural ingredients to the product offerings are increasing the popularity of CBD infused skin care products among consumers from the North America and Europe regions. Furthermore, increase in awareness toward medicinal and cosmetic benefits of cannabis coupled with active support from regulatory authority is expected to provide revenue boost to CBD skin care market in the North America and Europe regions.

Inquiry Before Buying @ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6291

Key Findings of the Study:

The CBD skin care oils segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.00% during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to dominate the CBD skin care market share, registering a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering the highest of CAGR 26.7% during the forecast period.

The departmental stores distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global CBD skin care market analysis, with a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy this CBD Skin Care Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports :

K-beauty Products Market

Skin Care Products Market

Indonesia Skin Care Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-skin-care-products-market-A06724

Vietnam Skin Care Products Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vietnam-skin-care-products-market-A06729

Professional Hair Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/professional-hair-care-market

Related Article:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/02/13/1984615/0/en/CBD-Skin-Care-Market-to-Reach-3-48-Bn-Globally-by-2026-at-24-8-CAGR-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html