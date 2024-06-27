Bully Crew CBD Launches Innovative Line of CBD Oil Products for Dogs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bully Crew CBD, a leading name in the pet wellness industry, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive line of CBD oil products specifically formulated for dogs. With a firm commitment to enhancing the lives of pets through natural wellness solutions, Bully Crew CBD introduces a range of products aimed at promoting holistic health and well-being among canine companions.
The online platform, known for its dedication to quality, transparency, and animal welfare, now offers pet owners a diverse selection of CBD-infused products designed to cater to various aspects of a dog's health. From CBD oils and treats to balms and supplements, each product is meticulously crafted using the finest natural ingredients and adheres to the highest industry standards.
"At Bully Crew CBD, we understand the profound bond between pets and their owners, which is why we've developed these products with the utmost care and consideration," said Craig Fields, founder of Bully Crew CBD. "Our goal is to provide pet owners with effective, safe, and reliable CBD solutions that can support their pets' overall wellness."
The highlight of Bully Crew CBD's new product line includes:
CBD Oil for Dogs & Humans : Derived from all-natural, full-spectrum hemp extract, this CBD oil is formulated to support dogs' health and vitality. It is non-GMO, gluten-free, and certified organic, ensuring a safe option for pets of all sizes. https://bullycrewcbd.com/products/bully-crew-cbd-oil-for-dogs-1000mg
CBD Treats - Peanut Butter Flavor: These treats combine whole-plant CBD with human-grade ingredients, offering a delicious and nutritious snack for dogs. Each treat is carefully crafted to promote well-being and can be integrated into daily routines effortlessly. https://bullycrewcbd.com/products/cbd-treats-for-dogs-and-pets
CBD Balm: Designed for topical use, the CBD balm provides relief for hot spots, dry skin, and other skin conditions in dogs. It contains 750mg of full-spectrum CBD and is crafted with high-quality ingredients to soothe and protect. https://bullycrewcbd.com/products/cbd-balm-for-dogs
CBD Treats for Small Dogs - Peanut Butter Flavor: Similar to the larger treats, these are specifically formulated for smaller breeds, offering 15mg of CBD per treat. They are ideal for maintaining overall health and providing a tasty reward.
CBD Treats for Hip & Joint Support: Infused with CBD, these snacks are tailored to support joint health and mobility in dogs. They are made with premium ingredients to ensure efficacy and palatability.
CBD Gummies for Dogs: A convenient option for administering CBD, these gummies contain 60mg of CBD per serving and are designed for human consumption only. They are an easy addition to a pet owner's daily routine. https://bullycrewcbd.com/products/cbd-gummies-for-dogs
CBD Oil with Turkey Tail Mushrooms: Combining the benefits of CBD with organic turkey tail mushrooms, this oil supports immune function and overall health in both dogs and humans.
CBD Oil with Glucosamine and Chondroitin: Formulated to support joint health, this CBD oil contains 2000mg of CBD per bottle along with glucosamine and chondroitin, ideal for dogs with joint issues.
"At Bully Crew CBD, we ensure each product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to guarantee potency, purity, and safety. Our commitment to transparency and quality assurance shines through in our certifications and customer satisfaction," added Fields.
Supporting Animal Welfare Through Every Sale
As part of its mission-driven approach, Bully Crew CBD also supports the New York Bully Crew, a rescue organization dedicated to rehabilitating and finding homes for abandoned bully breeds. A portion of every sale goes towards supporting these efforts, underscoring the brand's dedication to animal welfare and community involvement.
About Bully Crew CBD
Bully Crew CBD is a pioneer in the pet wellness industry, offering high-quality CBD products designed specifically for dogs and humans. Bully Crew CBD strives to set a new standard in pet care and holistic health solutions with a focus on natural ingredients, transparency, and animal welfare. The brand's commitment to quality craftsmanship and community support ensures that pet owners can trust in the efficacy and safety of every product offered.
Bully Crew CBD
Supporting Animal Welfare Through Every Sale
As part of its mission-driven approach, Bully Crew CBD also supports the New York Bully Crew, a rescue organization dedicated to rehabilitating and finding homes for abandoned bully breeds. A portion of every sale goes towards supporting these efforts, underscoring the brand's dedication to animal welfare and community involvement.
About Bully Crew CBD
Bully Crew CBD is a pioneer in the pet wellness industry, offering high-quality CBD products designed specifically for dogs and humans. Bully Crew CBD strives to set a new standard in pet care and holistic health solutions with a focus on natural ingredients, transparency, and animal welfare. The brand's commitment to quality craftsmanship and community support ensures that pet owners can trust in the efficacy and safety of every product offered.
