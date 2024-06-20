A year on as an ENRICH Cymru Research Facilitator

20th June 2024

Leanne Brake started her role as an ENRICH Cymru Research Facilitator in June 2023 and since then, she has helped the team recruit five more care homes to the network, built great relationships and supported 12 research studies with care home residents.

With a background in rehabilitation of senior citizens, Leanne jumped at the chance to join Research Manager Deborah Morgan and Research Development Coordinator Stephanie Green as part of the ENRICH Cymru team.

ENabling Research In Care Homes (ENRICH Cymru) is a pan-Wales research network of care homes which supports the delivery and facilitation of high-quality research across the country tackling current issues in the care home sector.

What does it mean to be an ENRICH Cymru Research Facilitator?

Leanne, from Sketty, said: “I’ve had a lot of experience working with older members of society through my role in the Cardiac Rehabilitation programme and as a Health Protection Officer at Swansea University. I really enjoy seeing the difference care pathways and treatment make whether they are at the start or the end of their life.

“This role brings together all my skills. I’ve learned loads about the research process in the past year and seen firsthand how it makes a difference to the wellbeing of the care home residents.”

What do you enjoy most?

“I enjoy seeing the difference we make by linking researchers and care homes together. We are the facilitators between the two, answering questions from care homes who want to take part in research to enrich the lives of their residents, as well as supporting PhD students and researchers facilitate their studies.

“I also love making connections and getting out and about. We have care homes part of the network from all across Wales.”

The future for ENRICH Cymru

Deborah Morgan, said: “Leanne has been an integral member of the team. She is passionate about making a difference and learning more and more about the research sector each day.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work together spreading the message of the ENRICH Cymru network and the benefits of participating in research to care homes and to residents and their families.”