Green Hydrogen Market Projected to Reach USD 49.8 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 63 %
Green Hydrogen: Powering the Path to a Sustainable FutureTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Hydrogen Market Size was valued at USD 1.0 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 49.8 Billion by 2031.
Top Key Players:
linde plc
Engie
Nel asa
bloom energy
air liquid
air products Inc.
Cummins
Growing Focus on Decarbonization Efforts
Countries worldwide are setting ambitious climate targets, pushing for a transition away from fossil fuels. Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources like solar and wind, offers a clean alternative for various sectors. For Instance, The European Union (EU) has a target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Their "REPowerEU" plan emphasizes green hydrogen as a key element for decarbonizing industries and transportation. Green hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize hard-to-electrify sectors like heavy-duty transportation, steel production, and chemicals manufacturing.
Technological Advancements:
Electrolysis technology, which splits water molecules into hydrogen using electricity from renewable sources, is becoming more efficient and cost-effective. This reduction in production costs makes green hydrogen a more viable option. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the cost of electrolysis has decreased by 60%.
Opportunities Abound in the Global Collaboration
Governments are actively implementing policies to promote green hydrogen development. This includes subsidies for production facilities, tax breaks for companies using green hydrogen, and funding for research and development. Initiatives like the IMEC hydrogen pipeline highlight international cooperation in this space. This presents opportunities for Project Management Companies with expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure projects will be in high demand. Also, in Supply Chain Management Businesses that can efficiently manage the complex green hydrogen supply chain will be crucial for smooth market operations.
Key Segments: Highlighting Growth Opportunities and Key Trends:
Green Hydrogen Market is segmented based on by Technology, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Application. Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis is rapidly growing technology in the Green Hydrogen Market with the most explosive growth rate during the forecast period 2024-0231. This innovative approach is fundamentally changing how clean hydrogen is produced, offering distinct advantages over traditional alkaline electrolysis. PEM electrolyzers are known for their smaller footprint, making them ideal for distributed and on-site hydrogen generation. These advantages make PEM electrolysis highly attractive for governments and industries prioritizing sustainable energy solutions.
The landscape of the Green Hydrogen Marke is experiencing a growth due to Strong Manufacturing Base and Government Support. particularly across North America.
North America boasts a well-established manufacturing infrastructure with key players like Air Products & Chemical Inc., Bloom Energy, Cummins Inc., Plug Power Inc., and IVYS Energy Solution actively involved in developing and expanding their PEM electrolysis capabilities. This strong foundation positions the region for significant growth in green hydrogen production. Governments across North America are actively implementing policies and initiatives to promote green hydrogen development. This includes financial incentives for production facilities, tax breaks for companies using green hydrogen, and funding for research and development. These supportive policies create a favourable environment for market expansion.
Competitive Landscape:
Established players like Air Liquide, Linde, and Air Products & Chemicals leverage their existing infrastructure and expertise in gas handling to dominate the green hydrogen production space. They're actively investing in building large-scale electrolysis facilities.
Companies like Siemens, Nel ASA, ITM Power, and Plug Power specialize in developing and manufacturing PEM electrolyzers. They compete fiercely on factors like efficiency, cost, and stack size to capture market share.
Traditional energy companies like Shell, BP, and TotalEnergies are recognizing the potential of green hydrogen and are making significant investments in production facilities and partnerships to diversify their portfolios.
Recent Development:
In May 2024, Air Liquide, a leading industrial gas company, announced a €3 billion investment in green hydrogen projects across Europe. This significant investment demonstrates the growing confidence of major players in the green hydrogen market's potential.
In April 2024, Siemens Energy and Ørsted, two industry giants, joined forces to develop a 1 GW green hydrogen electrolysis plant in Denmark. This collaboration signifies the power of partnerships in accelerating large-scale green hydrogen production.
Key Takeaways:
Green hydrogen offers a clean alternative for hard-to-electrify sectors like heavy-duty transportation, steel production, and chemicals manufacturing.
The market presents exciting opportunities across various segments, including electrolyzer manufacturing, renewable energy integration, hydrogen storage and transportation, and green hydrogen applications in different industries.
The market is a dynamic space with established players like industrial gas giants and electrolyzer manufacturers battling for dominance. New entrants, strategic partnerships, and government influence further shape the competitive landscape.
