Space Robotics Market is projected to experience a CAG of 6.9% by year 2031

The capability and the suppleness to reconfigure a space robot that is now in orbit are being demanded by the operatives.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investments in space robotics, rising demand for satellite launches, and the surge in the number of Joint ventures by major players to broaden their business and geographic reach across the world drive the growth of the global 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. On the other hand, high costs associated with space exploration missions restrain the market growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in the space industry and the use of software-defined technology in space robots are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global space robotics market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise of threats in military security have been ultimately fostering the need for satellite communication services as a part of ensuring reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence application areas. This further adds up to the necessity toward launching missiles, space crafts and many others to increase security standards and services within the defense & military units.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐧𝐯/𝐬𝐚, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯 𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜., 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

The rise in the number of space missions planned by various space agencies is driving the growth of the space robotics in deep space. In addition, the incorporation of technology is fostering the application and development of space exploration systems. These space missions aim at the investigation of several intended celestial bodies such as Saturn’s moons, Jupiter’s moons, Earth’s moon, asteroids, Sun, and Mars. Furthermore, these operations are meant to recognize the properties of the planets along with observing their atmosphere and analyzing the possibility of life at different planets.

Also, the advancements in technology have proliferated the demand for deep space exploration around the world. Additionally, the demand for space exploration technologies arises with the development and emergence of artificial intelligence. Moreover, the inclusion of solar electric propulsion systems, guidance and navigation technology is increasing the demand for the space robotics in deep space. Furthermore, leading players and space agencies are spending huge amounts in research & development activities for regular improvements in the field of space technology. Such factors are effectively driving the growth of space robotics market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global space robotics market revenue. To cater to the rising demand for commercial purposes, hundreds of new satellites are expected to be launched in near future. Also, the governing relaxation on the sale of high-end satellite images for commercial uses is one of such measures that has offered lucrative opportunities for the market growth across North America. LAMEA, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

This shows the entry of the leading companies into software-defined space robotics that rely on flexible software, generic hardware, and a distributed & advanced space on-board computing platform to identify their missions. With its automated on-board computing platform, software-defined technology offers the suppleness they need and could also decrease the costs in the future. Though, the operators and manufacturers have now introduced partially software-defined space robots for MEO and LEO constellations. Thus, software-defined technology is designed to create opportunities for the space robotics market.

By solution, the remotely operated vehicles segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the ground segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

