Global Vision Correction Market Size Expected to Grow at 7.4% CAGR, Reaching USD 41.25 Billion by 2031

Vision Correction Market Trends 2024

Alarming rise in the prevalence of eye disorder, increase in adoption of contact lens and rise in number of key players in optometry sector leads to the growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Vision Correction Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎.𝟑𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐢𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟏.𝟐𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:-

• By method, the glasses segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By application, the presbyopia segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in the prevalence of eye disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the adoption of digital technology drive the growth of the global vision correction market.By application, the presbyopia segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global vision correction market is analyzed across method, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By method, the glasses segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global vision correction market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the presbyopia segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global vision correction market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The myopia segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global vision correction market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global vision correction market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the vision correction market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing vision correction market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the vision correction market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

