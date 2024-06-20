MANGUSTA CAPITAL: A NEW GLOBAL VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM THAT INVESTS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND CONSUMER DISRUPTION

Tommaso Chiabra Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio Kevin Jiang

With $50 million of proprietary capital, Mangusta Capital aims to invest $150 million over the next 5 years in leading AI and consumer businesses globally.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mangusta Capital: The new Venture Capital firm spanning Europe to Silicon Valley, officially launches, focused on investing in artificial intelligence and consumer disruption. The objective of the firm is to support and accelerate businesses that will shape the future: from artificial intelligence to innovative consumer brands to life-changing healthcare technologies. It will be a firm dedicated to the most revolutionary founders. A platform focused on supporting the most promising global startups with early venture to growth stage capital.

This is the mission of the newly launched firm, Mangusta Capital. The firm draws its name from the Italian word for 'mongoose', symbolizing its approach to investing –swift, precise, and unrelenting in the pursuit of extraordinary opportunities.

The firm is founded by Tommaso Chiabra from the Principality of Monaco, Founder and investor in notable companies such as the sustainable food pioneer Neat and Royal Yacht International; and Kevin Jiang from Silicon Valley, a tenured investor with wide-ranging experience from Goldman Sachs to Apollo Global Management, and most recently a founding member of the Investment Team at Softbank's Vision Fund.

The two Founders’ unique blend of diverse backgrounds, locations, expertise and strategic positioning obtained the support of LMDV Capital who is anchoring the fund.

“Mangusta Capital will be dedicated to pioneering life-changing technologies and innovations” states Tommaso Chiabra. “With our roots firmly planted in Silicon Valley, we are uniquely positioned to tap into the brightest talents and freshest ideas from this dynamic ecosystem. Our goal is to be investors in transformative businesses that will redefine the future of society, driving progress and making a meaningful impact."

Mangusta’s current portfolio already demonstrates these themes and capabilities with, for example, an investment in xAI, an artificial intelligence initiative led by Elon Musk; ventures involving celebrity entrepreneurs including an investment in Vanessa Hudgens' Caliwater, exemplifying the firm’s consumer health strategy; or the support of emerging longevity platforms.

Mangusta Capital is also proud to announce its sponsorship of the UIM E1 World Championship and Westbrook Racing team – the world’s first all-electric raceboat league – alongside global superstar Will Smith. Mangusta joins an impressive roster of team owners in the Championship that include NFL icon Tom Brady, tennis legend Rafael Nadal, international DJ Steve Aoki, footballing superstar Didier Drogba, philanthropist and businessman Marcelo Claure, star cricketer Virat Kohli, F1 hero Sergio Perez and Grammy award-winning musician Marc Anthony. This sponsorship further emphasizes Mangusta Capital’s dedication to leveraging technology to move humanity forward, by supporting eco-friendly initiatives and sustainable practices.

Mangusta Capital aims to be more than an investment firm, granting partners entry into a community of exceptional talent and ideas that will organize exclusive meetings at occasions such as F1, Grand Prix, Art Basel, SXSW among others to create a fruitful exchange between investors and leaders in innovation.

“Our deep global network and experience leading Fortune 500 companies across the world uniquely positions us to support entrepreneurs from a variety of backgrounds and equip them with a network of relationships that extend beyond Silicon Valley and the U.S.” said Kevin Jiang.

Continues Jiang, “We don't simply invest; we empower visionaries. We are committed to partnering with exceptional founders who are leveraging AI to improve human productivity at scale, and entrepreneurs who are creating delightful experiences which change the way that we live, work, and play.”

For further information or to get in touch, please visit Mangustacap.com or direct inquiries to info@mangustacap.com