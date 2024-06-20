PHILIPPINES, June 20 - Press Release

June 19, 2024 Dela Rosa: VP Sara Duterte's decision considered Filipinos' best interest Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Wednesday expressed full support for Vice President Sara Duterte's decision to step down as the secretary of the Department of Education, saying this is a choice that considered Filipinos' best interest. "I have known Vice President Sara [Duterte] since she was little, and I have always admired her selflessness and unconditional love for our country. Whatever her reason may be for resigning as DepEd Secretary, I believe that it was well thought of," Dela Rosa, Duterte's longtime ally, said. "I believe it was a choice that took into consideration the best interest of our people, as has always been characteristic of her. Of that, I am sure. Whatever future decisions she is going to make to better serve the country, regardless of function and position, I am always here to support her," the Davaoeño lawmaker added. Regardless of the titles, Dela Rosa stressed that the Vice President will continue to fulfilling her mandate with full integrity. "I fully trust that she will continue to fulfill her mandate as the Vice President of the Philippines and help uplift the lives of every Filipino. After all, beyond her titles, it is her integrity that defines her leadership. And it is this integrity that she shall always uphold," he ended. Dela Rosa is one of the loyal supporters of the Duterte family, starting when he was appointed as Davao City police chief by then-Mayor Rodrigo Duterte. The former top cop initially pushed for Vice President Sara Duterte to run for president in the 2022 national and local elections.