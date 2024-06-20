Vitkac Club Celebrates 1 Year of Exclusive Loyalty Rewards Membership Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitkac, the epitome of luxury online shopping, is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of its highly successful Loyalty Rewards Membership Program, the Vitkac Club. Over the past year, the program has offered unparalleled benefits to its members, solidifying Vitkac's position as a leader in the luxury retail market.
Since its inception, the Vitkac Luxury Online Shop loyalty program has provided its members with a unique blend of rewards and privileges, including earning points on every purchase, exclusive access to luxury men’s and women’s high-end online clothing sales, promotions, free delivery, and invitations to prestigious events. With direct relationships with top designers such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, members have enjoyed first looks at new collections and exclusive fashion show invitations.
Members of the Vitkac Club also benefit from gourmet dining experiences at Vitkac Restaurants and special perks at Vitkac Luxury Hotels, enhancing the luxurious shopping experience with exceptional hospitality and dining options.
Mateusz Ciba, General Manager of Vitkac, expressed his enthusiasm for the program’s success: "We are thrilled with the positive response to the Vitkac Club Loyalty Rewards Membership Program. Our members truly appreciate the exclusive offerings and the unique experiences that come with being part of our community. The program has not only strengthened our relationship with our customers but also set a new standard for luxury shopping."
"The Vitkac Club began as a soft launch a year ago and has since become immensely popular, growing organically through word of mouth and positive experiences. We are now proud to have over 50,000 members enjoying the exceptional perks and benefits the program offers," added Mateusz Ciba.
The Vitkac Club offers four membership levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – each providing increasing rewards and benefits. From earning 5% points with one month of free delivery at the Bronze level to 20% points, year-round free delivery, event invitations, and discount vouchers at the Platinum level, there is a membership tier for every luxury shopper.
To join the Vitkac Club, customers simply need to register an account on the Vitkac Loyalty Club Rewards Page, shop to accumulate points based on their order value, and redeem those points to reduce the cost of future purchases.
Unlock a world of luxury and become a part of the Vitkac Club today. Experience the best in fashion, dining, and hospitality with exclusive rewards that elevate your shopping experience.
About Vitkac Luxury Online Shop
Founded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men’s and women’s designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned VITKAC department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, VITKAC boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Gucci, Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2, and Rick Owens, Vitkac.com Luxury Online Shop caters to the discerning tastes of fashion-conscious and high-end clientele.
For U.S. press inquiries: contact InterSearchMedia Luxury Digital Agency NYC Celestine O. Chukumba Ph.D. InterSearchMedia Founder
Celestine Chukumba
