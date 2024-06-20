Louisiana Graphics Teams Up with Southern Eagle to Wrap Jeep Gladiator in Saints Bud Light Design
Louisiana Graphics partners with Southern Eagle to wrap a Jeep Gladiator in an eye-catching New Orleans Saints Bud Light design.
The wrapped Jeep Gladiator perfectly captures the spirit of New Orleans, bringing together the Saints and Bud Light in a dynamic design”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana Graphics has partnered with Southern Eagle, a local Budweiser distributor, to create an impactful vehicle wrap for a Jeep Gladiator. The wrap features the iconic New Orleans Saints and the new Saints Bud Light can design, transforming the vehicle into a striking mobile advertisement.
Partnership Highlights the Power of Vehicle Wraps in Local Branding
The collaboration between Louisiana Graphics and Southern Eagle underscores the significant impact that vehicle wraps can have on brand visibility and local market penetration. The Jeep Gladiator, now adorned with the vibrant Saints and Bud Light graphics, will capture attention wherever it travels, enhancing both brands' presence in the New Orleans area.
Custom Design and High-Quality Materials
Louisiana Graphics utilized Avery Dennison MPI 1105 with 1360Z Gloss Over-laminate to ensure the wrap's durability and vibrant appearance. The design process involved meticulous planning and execution, with multiple panels tailored to fit the unique contours of the Jeep Gladiator. The wrap includes custom-cut logos for the hood and fender, enhancing the vehicle's aesthetic appeal.
Impact on Brand Visibility and Market Reach
Vehicle wraps serve as a powerful marketing tool, offering continuous exposure without recurring costs. The wrapped Jeep Gladiator will function as a moving billboard, promoting the New Orleans Saints and Bud Light to a broad audience. This constant visibility is particularly effective in fostering brand recognition and loyalty within the local community.
Comprehensive Services from Louisiana Graphics
Louisiana Graphics offers a full suite of services, from initial consultation and design to printing and installation. This comprehensive approach ensures that each project meets the highest standards of quality and client satisfaction. The collaboration with Southern Eagle exemplifies Louisiana Graphics' commitment to delivering outstanding results.
Expert Installation Ensures Flawless Finish
The installation process, handled by Louisiana Graphics' team of experts, guarantees a seamless and professional finish. Each panel is meticulously applied to ensure precise alignment and durability, allowing the vehicle to quickly return to service and start promoting the brands.
Conclusion
The collaboration between Louisiana Graphics and Southern Eagle demonstrates the transformative potential of vehicle wraps in local marketing strategies. By leveraging high-quality materials and expert design, the wrapped Jeep Gladiator stands as a testament to the effectiveness of mobile advertising. This partnership not only boosts brand visibility but also showcases the innovative capabilities of Louisiana Graphics in the vehicle wrap industry.
