Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Potentially under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens

Company Name:
Hudson Harvest
Hudson Harvest of Germantown, NY, is voluntarily recalling Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Sauce because of reported swelling, leaking, or bursting jars. There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The product was sold to retailers in NY, CT, and MA during the months of May and June 2024.

The product is packaged in a 16-ounce glass jar and printed with lot # 1042426, UPC # 683720301567. The UPC can be found above the bar code, and the lot number can be found on the side of the jar.

No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date

Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not appear to be spoiled. If you have purchased this product, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, please contact us at 1-800-811-3795 (extension 2) 9am – 5pm EST.

Hudson Harvest
1-800-811-3795 (extension 2)

 