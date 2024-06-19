Book recommendations for celebrating Juneteenth National Independence Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day may be a relatively new federal holiday, but it has a long history. Here are some books about this holiday that celebrates the end of enslavement in the U.S. These books educate both adults and children about Juneteenth’s history and significance.

For more reading suggestions, visit the National Museum of African American History & Culture’s website.

On Juneteenth By Annette Gordon-Reed This 2021 book captures the hardships of Black people in Texas before Juneteenth and after. Gordon-Reed, a Pulitzer Prize winner and a descendant of enslaved people, includes her family’s story. The book made The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2021.

Juneteenth: The Story Behind the Celebration By Edward T. Cotham Jr. Cotham’s 2021 work is the product of decades of research. It reviews Juneteenth’s history, clarifies falsehoods and details how the observance went from an obscure holiday to a nationwide celebration.

Juneteenth: A Novel By Ralph Ellison Published in 1999, five years after Ellison’s death, the novel centers on a Black preacher’s passionate sermon on the meaning of Juneteenth. Writer Toni Morrison described the novel as a “majestic narrative concept.” Ellison won a National Book Award for his novel Invisible Man in 1953, becoming the first Black author to win the award.

The Real History of Juneteenth By Elliott Smith Smith’s 2023 book is part of a series for students in grades four to eight. It covers the first Juneteenth celebration through its designation as a federal holiday. Smith’s book promises facts missing from most historical accounts.

Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth By Alice Faye Duncan First published in 2022 – a year after activist Opal Lee’s successful drive to make Juneteenth a federal holiday – this children’s book tells Lee’s story. In 1939, 12-year-old Lee’s family home was burned by white rioters on Juneteenth. She pursued a life of social justice afterward.

The Juneteenth Story: Celebrating the End of Slavery in the United States By Alliah L. Agostini This 2022 illustrated children’s book describes how Juneteenth has evolved since its origin in 1865. The book garnered a Black Kid Lit Award.