OnKure Announces the Appointment of Rogan Nunn, J.D., as General Counsel and Secretary

BOULDER, Colo., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc. today announced the appointment of Rogan Nunn as General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Nunn will be a member of OnKure’s Executive Team, reporting to Nicholas Saccomano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee all aspects of the Company’s legal and compliance functions.



"We are delighted to welcome Rogan to OnKure as our new General Counsel and Secretary," said Dr. Saccomano. "Rogan's extensive legal expertise and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to advance our programs."

“I’m thrilled to be joining OnKure at such a pivotal and exciting time in its evolution,” said Mr. Nunn. “We have an extraordinarily talented and dedicated team here. Together, I believe we have a real opportunity to advance the state of treatment and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.”

Prior to joining OnKure, Mr. Nunn served as General Counsel, America at ADC Therapeutics, where he oversaw global legal operations and executed transactions across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Before ADC, Mr. Nunn served as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary of Array Biopharma until Array’s sale to Pfizer. Prior to moving in-house at Array Biopharma, Mr. Nunn was a corporate and M&A specialist at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where he counseled boards and executive teams of both public and private companies in a diverse array of corporate matters, with a particular focus on life sciences and biotechnology.

Mr. Nunn holds a BS in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

