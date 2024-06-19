VoiceAmerica Celebrates Pride Month with Special Episode and Guests Jonathan Capehart and Jason Mida

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Pride Month, VoiceAmerica is thrilled to announce a special episode featuring Joyce welcoming two distinguished guests: Jonathan Capehart, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and television commentator, and Jason Mida, President and CEO of Mida Associates. This episode aired June 18th and promises to be a memorable celebration of Pride Month, filled with inspiring personal stories and insightful discussions.

Jonathan Capehart, an Associate Editor at "The Washington Post" and anchor of "The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart" on MSNBC, will join the show to share his experiences and perspectives as a prominent figure in journalism and the LGBTQ+ community. His achievements and contributions to media and advocacy are truly commendable, making his participation in this episode highly anticipated.

Jason Mida, President and CEO of Mida Associates, will also be a guest on the show, bringing his unique insights and personal journey to the conversation. As a leader in his field and a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, Jason's story is sure to resonate with listeners and add a valuable dimension to the discussion.

"We are honored to have Jonathan Capehart and Jason Mida join us for this special episode celebrating Pride Month," said Joyce, host of Disability Matters. "Their personal stories and professional accomplishments are inspiring, and we look forward to sharing their insights with our audience."

This episode is part of VoiceAmerica’s ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering inclusive conversations. Tune in to Disability Matters to hear these remarkable guests share their stories and perspectives.

For more information and to listen to the episode, please https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/150502/jonathan-capehartjason-mida-pride-month-recognition-2-stories.