Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration As Tropical Storm Alberto Impacts Texas

TEXAS, June 19 - June 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for 51 Texas counties as Tropical Storm Alberto moves through the Gulf of Mexico with impacts expected to continue across the southern half of Texas.

"As Tropical Storm Alberto moves through the Gulf Coast, I issued a severe weather disaster declaration for 51 counties to ensure Texans and at-risk regions have the resources and personnel needed to respond to this storm," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency response personnel to swiftly deploy all necessary assistance as heavy rainfall, tropical storm force winds, and coastal flooding impact communities in South Texas and the Coastal Bend. I urge Texans in at risk-areas to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their families safe."

Counties in the Governor’s declaration include: Aransas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, LaSalle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Orange, Real, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala counties. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Alberto is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and tropical storm force winds to South Texas, the Coastal Bend, and Southeast Texas. Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to cause ongoing coastal flooding along much of the Texas coast through the week.

Texans are urged to remain weather aware and monitor local forecast information as impacts from Tropical Storm Alberto reach the state. Texans can locate resources for individuals and families at tdem.texas.gov/disasters/alberto, including safety information, flooding resources, and road conditions.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of tropical weather, including:

June 18 - Increasing the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center and activating additional emergency preparedness and response resources to support local response efforts.

June 17 - Activating state emergency response resources ahead of impacts from tropical weather.

