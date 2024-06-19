New acquisitions being added to PEI’s art banks

CANADA, June 19 - More Island artists are being recognized as the Province acquired 10 new pieces for the Island Art Bank collections.

The PEI Art Bank and Indigenous Art Bank celebrate the diversity of Island visual artists through annual acquisitions of new pieces as part of their respective broader collections. The 10 newly acquired works will be loaned out for display in public spaces across PEI.

“Having my work recognized, and for others to resonate with my art means so much to me. It encourages me to keep creating and growing as an artist,” said Annie Martin, founder of RoseWolf Creations. “I love what I do. Knowing that space is held for Indigenous artists across the Island is significant – there is so much Indigenous talent across Epekwitk that it is an honour to be selected.”

The Prince Edward Island Art Bank collection was established in 1979 to support and encourage visual artists living in PEI. Three years ago, the Indigenous Art Bank was launched to celebrate and highlight the artistic accomplishments of the Mi’kmaq people of PEI. Since the inception of our Island Art Banks, over 150 artists have been recognized and 300 pieces have been acquired for these collections.

“Our Art Bank collections represent significant platforms through which we uphold and honour the creativity of Island artists. It ensures that their creations are showcased and valued by residents throughout the province, while we continue to encourage emerging and established artists to hone their incredible talent.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

Backgrounder:

The 10 works of art purchased for the Indigenous Art Bank and PEI Art Bank are:

Artist: Annie Martin

Title: Kloqowej

Medium: Wood-burned panel

Artist: Annie Martin

Title: Kmu’j Kawiey

Medium: Wood plank with bark edges

Artist: Elder Francis Jadis

Title: Grammys Picnic Basket

Medium: Black Ash

Artist: Betty-Jo Lecours

Title: Paper Thin

Medium: Mixed media (oil, acrylic and college on board)

Artist: Christine Trainor

Title: Family Gathering, PEI

Medium: Multi-colour hand printed lithograph on handmade paper

Artist: Damien Worth

Title: Pathfinder

Medium: Oil and charcoal on canvas

Artist: Hans Wendt

Title: Pulchra Notiones #1

Medium: Watercolour

Artist: Lenny Gallant

Title: Carry on.

Medium: Reclaimed wood

Artist: Sion Irwin-Childs

Title: Painting the Past

Medium: Photography

Artist: Isako Suzuki

Title: Neriage Vase in Grey and Blue

Medium: Clay, ceramic stain