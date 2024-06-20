Quad Education Group Launches Full-Length SAT Practice Test to Help Students Ace the Exam
The new practice test is designed by test-taking specialists and maximizes students’ success at taking the exam.
With our meticulously designed practice test, they have the opportunity to ace concepts while also analyzing which areas require a deeper focus.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quad Education Group – a leading college admissions consulting company with 15+ years of experience – is thrilled to announce the launch of its new full-length SAT practice test. Quad Education’s in-house 99th percentile-scoring SAT experts have compiled this test, carefully crafting each question and its answer explanations. It is also designed to simulate the real exam experience, offering students the practice they need to maximize their success at taking the SAT.
“At Quad Education, our goal is to equip students with the end-to-end knowledge and resources they need for pursuing their dream college education,” said Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education Group. “The SAT is one of the most crucial components of the college application. With our meticulously designed practice test, they have the opportunity to ace concepts while also analyzing which areas require a deeper focus.”
Why Quad Education’s SAT Practice Test is Superior
Designed by test-taking specialists:
Quad Education’s SAT tutors – and creators of the SAT practice test – are among the best-scoring test-takers worldwide. Each tutor brings years of experience in mentoring students to significantly improve their SAT scores.
Comprehensive Coverage:
The test covers all sections of the new digital SAT, namely Reading and Writing and Math. Each section is curated to reflect the latest SAT patterns and question styles.
Detailed and Easy-to-Understand Answer Explanations:
The objective of a practice test is for students to get acquainted with all types of questions and gain an understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement. In Quad’s SAT practice test, this is made possible with in-depth answer explanations that help students identify their weaker concepts and refine them.
Best Practices for Getting the Most Out of SAT Practice Tests
Watch the Timing on Each Section:
It's best to practice within the time limits to get a true sense of how students will perform on the SAT. If they spend extra time on a section, they may not have enough time for another. This will result in lost points and a low SAT score.
Finish the Test in One Sitting and in the Same Format:
Similar to the SAT, the practice test should be finished in one sitting. To do so, it is critical to remove distractions and mirror the same environment as one would have on the day of the actual test. The SAT has recently changed its format to fully digital, and the Quad Education practice tests include these updates to give students an accurate experience. Using the new format and structure will make students feel more comfortable and confident.
Take Advantage of Explanations For Right and Wrong Answers:
When using practice tests, it's important to look at both the questions students get right and wrong. The benefit of taking a practice test is students can take the time to figure out where they went wrong. This helps them learn from their mistakes, avoid the same errors, and hence, improve their score.
Students can download the Quad Education SAT Practice Test free of charge to help ace the digital SAT exam. If students need further help preparing for the SAT, Quad Education offers private SAT tutoring services.
About Quad Education Group:
Quad Education Group is a leading undergraduate admissions consulting company dedicated to fulfilling students’ dream school journeys by helping them craft exceptional essays, ace interviews, and perfect their applications to give them an edge in the admissions process. Quad’s college admissions counselors are experts in their domains and have reviewed a combined total of over 211,000 applications.
