PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05483 for each Class A share and $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable July 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at June 28, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on June 28, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.05483 per share based on the VWAP of $6.58 payable on July 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.61 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.10.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. 
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp.
CIBC IGM Financial Inc.  Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp. 
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp. 
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      
       


Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (PDV) $0.05483
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667
Record Date: June 28, 2024
Payable Date: July 10, 2024
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372   Local: 416-304-4443   www.primedividend.com   info@quadravest.com

