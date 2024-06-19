Submit Release
Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at June 28, 2024.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for June 28, 2024 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.95 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.69 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.64 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.06667
   
Record Date: June 28, 2024
   
Payable Date: July 10, 2024

   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com info@quadravest.com

