Miss Out on Tickets Again? IdBase is Killing the Bots

Los Angeles, CA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swiftie fandom was in an uproar yet again after millions of Taylor Swift fans were shut out from her recent tour presale. Those pesky ticket bots struck fast, scooping up an unfair share of inventory before real fans could hit purchase. If you've felt that disappointment, IdBase has the solution to beat the bots once and for all.

IdBase, the identity verification platform taking on the $1.5 trillion live events industry1, is inviting potential investors to meet the visionary leadership team behind its "Bot Killer" technology. On June 25, 2024, at 1:00 pm Pacific, CEO Alan Gelfand and Chief Product Officer Rob Williams will provide an exclusive pitch presentation on IdBase's fan-focused solution, followed by a live Q&A session.

"We finally solved the decades-old problem of scalpers using bots to grab the majority of tickets before real fans get a chance," said Gelfand, who founded IdBase (formerly Fair Ticket Solutions) after over a decade fighting ticket scalpers. The solution? Identity authentication systems that easily integrate into any ticketing platform.

IdBase's biometric technology authenticates the true identities of attendees before allowing ticket purchases. This patent-pending system:

Neutralizes ticket scalping bots

Guarantees equal access to tickets for legitimate fans

Elevates event security by linking identities directly to tickets

Optimizes venue operations by eliminating delays

Better fan experience from ticket purchase to during the event

"Fans deserve transparency from start to finish, not shady resellers," stated Williams, an experienced CPO with a passion for live music and sports.

IdBase is currently raising growth capital through an equity crowdfunding campaign. This allows non-accredited investors to own a stake in the company. All investments carry risks. IdBase's raise is closing at the end of the month, so don't miss this limited opportunity.

To receive webinar access details and learn about IdBase's mission to defeat the bots for good, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r2aKSA8_QViPe9-aVlTcbA#/registration

This is a chance for everyone to be part of the solution and make a difference.

About IdBase

IdBase provides an identity verification platform for the live events industry. Its technology leverages biometrics to authenticate attendees' true identities, defeating ticket scalping bots and ensuring access to face-value pricing across all ticketing systems. By linking identities to tickets, IdBase enhances security while optimizing venue operations. The company aims to create a better ecosystem for fans, artists, teams and venues.





