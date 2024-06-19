Carter Oehme Announced as a Recipient of the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is excited to announce that Carter Oehme has been named one of the 2024 recipients of the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship .



Carter is one of 10 recipients receiving the $10,000 scholarship to pursue his academic and professional endeavors. He will be attending Kansas State University in the fall of 2024.

“It is a huge honor to receive this scholarship. This will be extremely helpful as I start off at Kansas State University studying engineering,” Carter said. “I am so thankful for the generosity and hard work of Dan Calugar and his foundation for making this possible. This scholarship will help me achieve my career goal of becoming an industrial engineer.”

The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation created the Academic Achievement Scholarship to recognize academic excellence in incoming freshmen for the fall 2024 semester. It also seeks to support driven individuals with well-defined career aspirations by fostering their educational and professional journey.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, applicants had to achieve a minimum score of 1500 on the SAT or 34 on the ACT.

In his scholarship essay, Carter wrote about his academic and professional goals, writing in part:

“My dream job is to work as an industrial engineer in the finance industry where I could use my skills in data analytics and problem-solving to advise companies and individuals on their financial strategies and opportunities. Using data analysis skills to evaluate financial performance, identify trends, and develop predictive models sounds fascinating and rewarding.

“I would love to lead a company that gives back to their community through various service projects. I would like to mentor engineering students and remain involved with Engineers Beyond Borders throughout my career, as well.”

Daniel Calugar is a financial investor with backgrounds in computer science, law, finance, and business. He majored in computer science at the Air Force Academy and uses the technical knowledge he gained there to design computer programs that help him identify profitable investment strategies.

There is still time to apply for the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation’s Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, as the deadline is June 30, 2024. All ten scholarships will be awarded by July 12.

