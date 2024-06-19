Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Poised for Steady Growth Driven by Rising Antiseptic Needs

Emergen Research Logo

chlorohexidine gluconate solution market size was USD 181.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) solution market is anticipated to witness consistent growth over the coming years, driven by a surge in demand for effective antiseptic solutions across various applications. According to Emergen Research, the market size is expected to reach $219.63 Million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period 2022-2032

Market Overview

CHG solution is a widely used antiseptic agent known for its broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. It is primarily used in healthcare settings for skin disinfection, surgical site preparation, and hand hygiene. The rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and increasing awareness of infection control measures are key factors propelling the CHG solution market forward.

Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the CHG solution market landscape:

Growing demand for hand rubs: The hand rub segment holds the dominant position within the market, driven by the rising focus on hand hygiene to prevent the spread of infections, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Focus on environment-friendly formulations: Manufacturers are increasingly developing CHG solutions with eco-friendly ingredients to address environmental concerns associated with traditional formulations.

Rise of telemedicine and remote care: The growing adoption of telemedicine and remote care solutions is expected to influence the demand for CHG wipes for at-home wound care and disinfection.

Market Drivers

Increasing surgical procedures: The growing number of surgical procedures globally necessitates the use of CHG solutions for pre-operative skin preparation, thereby driving market expansion.

Aging population: The burgeoning elderly population, more susceptible to infections, is expected to fuel the demand for CHG solutions in healthcare facilities.

Government initiatives for infection control: Stringent government regulations and growing emphasis on healthcare hygiene protocols are promoting the use of CHG solutions.

Market Restraints

Potential skin irritation: CHG solutions can cause skin irritation with prolonged use, particularly in individuals with sensitive skin, which may limit market growth.

Emerging resistance: The emergence of resistance to CHG among certain bacterial strains is a potential concern that needs to be addressed by the market.

Growth Opportunities

Development of novel formulations: The introduction of CHG solutions with improved efficacy, longer-lasting activity, and reduced skin irritation presents significant growth opportunities.

Expansion into emerging markets: Increasing healthcare spending and growing awareness of hygiene practices in developing countries offer lucrative avenues for market expansion.

Focus on home healthcare: The rising popularity of home healthcare services is expected to create demand for CHG solutions for use in domestic settings.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

Broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity

Effective for skin disinfection and surgical site preparation

Relatively low cost

Weaknesses:

Potential for skin irritation

Risk of resistance development

Opportunities:

Development of novel formulations with improved properties

Growing demand in emerging markets

Rising focus on home healthcare

Threats:

Stringent regulations regarding antiseptic use

Availability of alternative antiseptic agents



Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global chlorhexidine gluconate solution market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.

Some major players included in the global chlorhexidine gluconate solution market report are:

Xttrium Laboratories.

Afton Pharma

MEDICHEM S.A.

3M

BD

Ecolab

Lupin

Sage Products LLC

Clinicept Healthcare Ltd.

Coloplast Corp

Convatec Group PLC

Cardinal Health.

GAMA Healthcare Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc.

Latest Developments

On 3 April 2023, 3M Health Care today announced the introduction of its new Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution chlorhexidine gluconate (2% w/v) and isopropyl alcohol (70% v/v) Patient Preoperative Skin Preparation. The product has been shown to provide fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity (in vitro, clinical significance unknown) and persistence in healthy human volunteers for at least 96 hours post-prep.

On 26 September, Cosmos Health company a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative Research and Development (R&D), owner of proprietary nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced the expansion of its C-Sept brand with the launch of the new C-Scrub Wash 4% CHG Biocide.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global chlorhexidine gluconate solution market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Million, Kilotonnes; 2019-2032)

2% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

4% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

20% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

Application Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Million, Kilotonnes; 2019-2032)

Preoperative Skin Preparation

Surgical Hand Rub

Skin Wound and General Skin Cleanser

Healthcare Personal Hand Hygiene

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, Volume, USD Million, Kilotonnes; 2019-2032)

Online

Offline