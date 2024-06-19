Verizon Frontline connects Utah first responders during search and rescue training

SEVIER, Utah, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently delivered mission-critical communications capabilities in support of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other public safety agencies during the annual Utah Search and Rescue (SAR) Conference at Fish Lake.



At the request of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered a Satellite Picocell on Trailer (SPOT), a Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU) and multiple other Verizon Frontline solutions to provide connectivity for the 450 attendees involved in the training conference.

SPOTs are rapidly deployable assets that help provide critical voice and data service in areas where connectivity can be challenging, including mountainous and remote areas of Utah.



The RRCU is C-Band-enabled (5G) and features Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite connectivity options, a cloud-managed firewall, a cloud-managed router/switch and 4G LTE network extenders capable of supporting up to 120 active users. This asset is also built on a rugged, all-terrain motorized carriage, includes a gasoline generator with an extra five-gallon fuel tank and functions at nearly any altitude, in nearly any climate.



To help strengthen capabilities when conducting search and rescue operations, Utah routinely conducts in-depth training conferences and exercises designed to simulate real-world emergency response scenarios.



This year’s search and rescue conference included CPR certifications, drone classes, tracking exercises, SAR skills demonstrations and presentations from a number of different agencies designed to help improve interoperability across the state.



“The connections Verizon Frontline provided during this event were critical to the success of our mission and efforts of the training conference,” said Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis, Sevier County Sheriff's Office. “Maintaining the necessary communications during the event provided real world opportunities to link different communications systems together and coordinate efforts in the field. Verizon Frontline’s teamwork and personnel were amazing to work with and they are a credit to the company.”



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

