Governor Mills Statement Honoring Juneteenth

June 19, 2024



Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in honor of Juneteenth:

"Juneteenth is an opportunity to remember our collective responsibility to ensure that the American ideals of freedom and equality are afforded to all who call America home. As we commemorate the day when slavery was finally extinguished in America, and recognize the major role that more than 70,000 Union soldiers from Maine played in achieving that good, let us honor the strength of Black Americans and their vast and enduring contributions to the fabric of our nation."