Jim Marter named “Champion of Freedom” for Juneteenth 2024 by Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce
Dr. Cornel Darden Jr., from Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce, along with Beth Findley Smith with LaSalle County GOP, awarding Jim Marter as a "Champion of Freedom"
It’s especially meaningful to be receiving this on Juneteenth, a day we're united in recognizing and celebrating the end of slavery.”OSWEGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District has been proclaimed a “Champion of Freedom on Juneteenth 2024,” by the Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce.
— Jim Marter
The Proclamation is signed by Dr. Cornel Darden Jr., Chairman of the Board for the organization, shown here with Beth Findley Smith, Vice Chairman of the LaSalle County Republican Party. On the evening of Juneteenth, June 19th, the framed Proclamation will be presented to Jim Marter at a campaign fundraiser in LaSalle County.
The Proclamation reads in part, “Whereas, James Marter advocates for all members of the 14th District and intends to be a voice of all in the U.S. Congress; No therefore, be it resolved that I, Dr. Cornel Darden Jr., Chairman of the border of the Greater Chicagoland Black Chamber of Commerce do hereby proclaim James Marter as a Champion of Freedom on this historic day of Juneteenth, June 19th, 2024 in the great city of Lasalle, IL.”
“I’m honored to receive this recognition from a great organization that seeks to improve the economy and help Black businesses and entrepreneurs thrive in the Greater Chicagoland area which includes parts of my District. It’s especially meaningful to be receiving this on Juneteenth, a day we recognize the end of slavery in the United States,” said Marter.
“When I’m in Congress, the people can expect me to honor and help keep America’s promises, recognizing that all men are created equal and liberty and justice are for all.”
Republican Jim Marter, is running to unseat Democrat Lauren Underwood in the 14th Congressional District. He urges people to check her record (https://libertyscore.conservativereview.com/lauren-underwood) and see that the district and the American People need a change of direction in order to increase liberty, security and prosperity.
Those wanting to learn more about Marter’s campaign may get involved at www.Marter4Congress.us.
