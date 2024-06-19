Ergodyne Continues Legacy in Workplace Ergonomics with Launch of New Wrist Wrap Supports and Sleeves

St. Paul, MN, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne, the pioneers in workplace ergonomics, announced the launch of eight new wrist wrap supports and sleeves designed to address the leading cause of lost work time and reduced productivity—sprains and strains.

Repetitive motion injuries, including musculoskeletal disorders, account for approximately one-third of all workplace injuries, significantly impacting productivity and employee well-being. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, musculoskeletal disorders can lead to significant time off work, underscoring the critical need for preventive measures.

The St. Paul, Minnesota safety work gear manufacturer’s new line-up of wrist wrap supports and sleeves offers varying fit options and levels of support—from extra light to firm—to address a wide range of needs and preferences.

How Ergodyne’s New Wrist Wrap Supports and Sleeves Benefit Workers

Stability: Wrist wraps help stabilize the wrist joint, helping to reduce the risk of hyperextension or excessive movement that could lead to injuries.

Support: They provide additional support to the wrist, which can be particularly beneficial when lifting heavy weight or performing repetitive tasks that put a lot of strain on the wrist.

Compression: The compression from wrist wraps can help reduce swelling and inflammation.

Injury Prevention: By providing support and stability, wrist wraps can help prevent common wrist injuries such as sprains, strains, and tendonitis.

Pain Relief: For individuals with existing wrist issues, wrist supports can help alleviate pain and discomfort during activities.

Improved Performance: Wrist wraps can enhance grip strength and performance by providing a more secure and stable wrist position.

According to OSHA, “Implementing ergonomic solutions can significantly reduce the incidence of repetitive motion injuries, ensuring a safer and healthier work environment.”

“This launch reflects our ongoing mission to innovate and lead in workplace ergonomics,” said Justin Schuetz, Product Manager, Ergodyne. “Combined with practices like regular warm-up exercises and administrative controls to help workers engage more efficiently with their daily tasks, solutions like these can help reduce repetitive motion injuries and improve the quality of life for workers across many different industries.”

For more information on Ergodyne’s new wrist wrap supports and sleeves, visit ergo.zone/wrist24.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment

Ergodyne 8002258238 tenaciousnation@ergodyne.com