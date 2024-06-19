Griddly Kids Launches BobBee Water Toy
The Ship Has Come In! BobBee is here!
BobBee is one of the most sophisticated water toys invented, and is the lead product embodying the launch of the Griddly Kids”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Griddly Kids launches its premiere toy product. BobBee.
BobBee (MSRP $34.99 for ages 9 mos – 6 years) is the all-new water toy that is three boats in one = Bob and Bee... and BobBee.
The new toy craft is the toy development brainchild of Reisa Schwartzman, President of Griddly, Inc., and contributions from the construction, engineering and property development team of The Cape Group, one of Vancouver’s top commercial and residential property development companies.
“It was definitely a collaborative project and the toy took on that role in the embodiment of the product performance,” Schwartzman said.
As the story goes, Bob is a steamboat with heavy load and strong capabilities, but with slow, steady movement. Bee is a smaller, agile, and quicker boat, but with limited freight capacity. Together (literally fitting together two toys into one), BobBee is strong and swift channeling vessel of fun.
According to Schwartzman, the story and play pattern of BobBee embodies M.E.S.H. (Mental, Emotional and Social Health) properties as Bob and Bee each have their unique strengths, but together they can work effectively and efficiently. The boats enbrace their differences, both strengths and weakenesses, and prove that teamwork can help them and others. When children play with BobBee they demonstrate the talents of each boat separately and then exhibit the ability of the boats together.
“We took the best of the best from all parties in the development of BobBee. From the silicone materials and buoyancy engineering to the best marketing color choices, child development social-emotional facial expressions, and play experts accessory additions, BobBee is one of the most sophisticated water toys invented, and is the lead product embodying the launch of the Griddly Kids division of Griddly, Inc.,” Schwartzman explained.
BobBee’s accessories include suction cup portholes, towing tail, and multiple storage compartments that all aid in the imaginative full of the new water toy.
“BobBee can be played with in the bathtub, water table, sink or on dry land. The toy is multi-purpose, multi-gender, multi-age, multi-discipline, and multipliable fun,” said Schwartzman.
The new Griddly Kids division separates from the board games and science + art activity kits of Griddly Games and adds a new category of fun new products from the company.
About Griddly: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original toys, games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of toys, games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. Our new Griddly Kids toy division, led by BobBee, a versatile water toy, assumes all of the same great characteristics of Griddly eco, education, and imaginative products. All of the Griddly products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. To discover more about Griddly Games, visit www.griddlykids.ca and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
