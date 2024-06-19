Join us at the Fortune Tales: MN Asian Music Festival & Dance Competition and Experience Vibrant Asian Cultures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of Asian and Asian-American cultures at the Fortune Tales: MN Asian Music Festival & Dance Competition, hosted by Asian Media Access, Elluminance Era, and the Pan Asian Arts Alliance. The project is supported in part by the Chinese American Chamber of Commerce - MN and Metropolitan Regional Arts Council.
This exciting event will take place on Friday, June 21st, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Union Depot in St. Paul. The day promises a rich tapestry of entertainment with a dance competition from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, followed by a main concert from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The competition will include over 10 dance teams and 15 performing artists, and the main concert will feature Soal, GY, Pong Vang, and Yungin. Additionally, the main concert will highlight local rising artists like EverAfter, NewSONG, Agony Luv, RMBXAA, Mai Se Yang, MZ, ShaShee Yang, Kobe, Saint Lydia, KrazyHeat, Sun Moon, and J.I.M., showcasing the talented youth growing in the community. Best of all, the event is completely free for the public.
Fortune Tales aims to showcase the rich diversity of Asian cultures through an array of performances and activities. Attendees can enjoy a variety of dance styles and musical performances that highlight the talents of local artists. Additionally, the festival will feature 15 food and souvenir vendors, offering a chance to savor delicious Asian cuisines and purchase unique handcrafted items. This event is open to the public and free of charge, making it the perfect outing for friends and family to experience the vibrant traditions and flavors of Asia.
Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a day of cultural celebration at the Union Depot, St.Paul. Whether you're cheering on your favorite dance team, enjoying the evening concert, or exploring the diverse food and craft stalls, the Fortune Tales: MN Asian Music Festival & Dance Competition promises an enriching and exhilarating experience for all. Join us for a day of fun, culture, and community!
Over the past few weeks, AMA worked on several events to keep the community enjoying the weather and staying active during this Minnesota summer. The Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, Asian Media Access (AMA), the Asian American Business Resilience Network (AABRN), and the Asian Street Night Food Market collectively hosted a vibrant night market on June 8-9 at the historical Sears parking lot. This event not only attracted more than 20,000 visitors, with countless cultural food trucks and amazing performances, but also featured an AMA booth equipped with a vaccination pop-up and an interactive 3D model of the Sears site, allowing community members to actively engage with us and learn about our visions. By combining cultural celebration with community-driven initiatives, the night market successfully highlighted the importance of the Sears site while encouraging a healthier, more connected community
Continuing the celebration of cultural diversity and artistic excellence, the outdoor dance drama “Between the Water and Clouds” was held on June 8th, 2024, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Peavey Plaza, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN. The performance was a collaborative work by Asian Media Access and Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy. After the remarkable success of 2023, this year's event, “Between the Water and Clouds,” was back with a new cast and innovative dance choreographies. The performance aimed to convey the Chinese philosophy of a simple and peaceful lifestyle, especially relevant in the post-COVID era, through the artistic expressions of Chinese dance, music, and poetry. The event was a resounding success, with numerous community members attending to enjoy the beautiful and serene performance, celebrating the unity and richness of cultural artistry.
Asian Media Access, a community-based organization dedicated to using community organizing
multimedia and technology for social betterment, especially in Asian American & Pacific
Islander (AAPI) communities with high concentrations of immigrants and refugees. The mission
of Asian Media Access is to “connect the disconnected”. To get connected with AMA, please
visit www.amamedia.org, and Like our Facebook page, “Asian Media Access”.
