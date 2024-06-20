Mission43 Announces the 6th Cohort of Its Esteemed Leaders Fellowship, Empowering Idaho's Veterans and Their Families
This program doesn't just support transition; it accelerates our fellows’ leadership capabilities within our communities”BOISE, ID, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission43, renowned for its commitment to aiding military families in transitioning to civilian life, proudly announces the commencement of the 6th cohort of its Leaders Fellowship. Since 2016, Mission43 has been steadfast in its mission to make Idaho the optimal destination for life post-military, continually igniting veterans' passions for civilian service through comprehensive leadership development.
— Dan Nelson, Director of Mission43
Under the guidance of Dan Nelson, Director of Mission43, the Leaders Fellowship has evolved into a pivotal program for empowering veterans, military members, and their spouses. "This program doesn't just support transition; it accelerates our fellows’ leadership capabilities within our communities," Nelson states.
This year’s cohort assembles 23 individuals who collectively boast 302 years of military service, including 73 deployments and 11 PCS moves. Comprising 10 enlisted members, 11 officers, and 5 military spouses, this group showcases the diverse talents that characterize the state's military community. Together, they will embark on a journey of growth through curated experiences to enhance their leadership skills. These include wilderness challenges and strategic networking opportunities with established Idaho leaders, aiming to reinforce their roles as key drivers of Idaho's growth and community vitality.
To date, over 100 fellows have successfully completed this fellowship, and are now serving and leading across various sectors in Idaho—from education and non-profits to high-level corporate roles and community governance. Their proven leadership and untapped potential are invaluable assets for Idaho. Mission43 is committed to its growth as it continues to serve and inspire the community.
Mission43 is enthusiastic about the positive impacts anticipated from this new group of fellows:
Andrea Metzler (Army), Beth Bechtel (Navy, Military Spouse), Bill Stovall (Army), Charis Mix (Military Spouse), Conor Hiney (Air Force), Crystal Erickson (Air Force, Military Spouse), Danny Breilh (Marine Corps), Dan Youmans (Air Force, Military Spouse), Holly Groves (Air Force, Military Spouse), Jennifer Lastra (Navy), John Hawbaker (Army), John Moyle (Air Force), Josh Bishop-Loya (Marine Corps), Matt Jordan (Air Force), Matt McGarry (Air Force), Matt Sheftic (Army), Mike Kinsel (Army), Nick Arnold (Marine Corps), Randy Webb (Air Force), Ryan Agre (Coast Guard), Scott Swanson (Army), Stephanie Toomey-Johnson (Marine Corps, Military Spouse) and Tyler Sisson (Air Force).
Media Resources
● Mission 43 Fellowship Program Overview Video
● Meet the 2024 Fellows
For more information on Mission43 and the Leaders Fellowship, visit www.mission43.org.
About Mission43
A lot of people who leave the military don’t know what to do next which is why Mission43 has helped thousands advance to a better quality of life in Idaho after the military. After choosing to serve, veterans and their spouses should have access to the best resources available. Led by a team with over 50 years of combined service, Mission43 has created an environment for men and women to lead, learn, and inspire throughout Idaho, the 43rd state. As an initiative of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, Mission43 headquarters is located at the state-of-the-art facility and campus, the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse. To learn more, visit Mission43.org.
