Antibiotic Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2024 - 2031
Antibiotic Market Poised For Growth: Rising Infections Drive Innovation In Fight Against Drug ResistanceAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Antibiotic Market Size at USD 50.90 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% to reach USD 71.28 billion by 2031.
Rising Demand For New Antibiotics Fuels Market Growth
The antibiotic market is expected to grow due to several factors such as there's a rising prevalence of infectious diseases, with influenza being a prime example. There's ongoing development of new and advanced antibiotics with collaborative efforts between research institutions and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating this progress. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role, with increased antibiotic use highlighting the need for effective solutions against drug-resistant bacteria.
Overall, the antibiotic market scope encompasses not just existing drugs but also a promising pipeline of novel antibiotics targeting a wider range of bacteria, including those resistant to current treatments. This focus on innovation is being driven by both public health needs and industry efforts.
Key Market Segmentation
By Application
• Skin Infections
• Respiratory Infections
• Urinary Tract Infections
• Ear Infections
• Others
By Drug Class
• Penicillin
• Macrolides
• Tetracycline
• Others
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Parental
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
• Others
Segments Dynamics
By Drug Class, Penicillin currently holds the largest market share 23.8% in 2023 due to its long history of effectiveness against various infections. However, concerns about antibiotic resistance, allergies, and side effects are expected to decrease its dominance in the future. Cephalosporin segment is projected for significant growth as cephalosporins offer a broader spectrum of activity against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria compared to penicillin. They come in five generations, with later generations specifically targeting resistant pathogens. Cefixime, a popular third-generation drug, exemplifies this focus on tackling tougher infections. The dominance of generic cephalosporins reflects their established effectiveness and seasonal usage patterns.
By Type, the generic antibiotics segment dominating in the market, thanks to several advantages like generics are significantly more affordable, and the abundance of manufacturers creates competition, giving buyers more leverage on pricing. Additionally, government policies actively promote and facilitate access to generic drugs. This dominance is likely to continue. The branded antibiotics segment is poised for significant growth which is driven by a strong pipeline of new drugs under development, the urgent need for novel antibiotics to combat emerging threats, and the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on strengthening their product portfolios and distribution networks. A recent example is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' approval for a new branded medication in the US, highlighting this growing trend in the branded segment.
By Action Mechanism, Antibiotic dominance depends on their attack method and Cell wall synthesis inhibitors, like penicillins, currently reign supreme. These broad-spectrum drugs disrupt bacterial cell wall formation, leading to their demise. Increased research and government funding promise continued growth for this segment. However, RNA synthesis inhibitors are on the rise and fueled by a surge in R&D and new drug launches, this segment is poised for a significant jump. Rifamycins and fidaxomycin, established RNA-targeting antibiotics, are leading this growth.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region dominating in the antibiotic market, capturing a commanding 43.8% share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by a number of factors such as infectious diseases are considerably more prevalent in this region. Antibiotics are often used without a doctor's prescription and a robust healthcare network with numerous clinics, hospitals, and qualified professionals is readily available. Finally, the growing elderly population, particularly in countries like Japan, is more susceptible to infections, further driving demand for antibiotics.
North America presents another promising market for antibiotics and is expected to witness significant growth. This stems from a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a worrying rise in infectious diseases, and growing investment in research and development of novel antibiotics. Additionally, initiatives promoting responsible use of antibiotics are present in this region.
Key Insights Of The Antibiotics Market
• By understanding the market growth drivers, segments, and regional dynamics, can identify lucrative opportunities and optimize their strategies in the antibiotic market.
• The report highlights the focus on innovation and the rise of novel antibiotics. This allows to anticipate future trends and adapt their product development or investment strategies accordingly.
• Understanding competitor strategies and growth segments empowers to develop a competitive edge by focusing on the most promising areas and optimizing their product offerings.
• The report provides a breakdown of regional dynamics, allowing to tailor their approach to specific markets based on factors like prevalence of diseases, healthcare infrastructure, and regulations.
