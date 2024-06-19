Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth Report, 2031
Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Booming: Outsourcing, Biologics Demand, And Expanding Capacity Drive GrowthAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Size at USD 15.31 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 16% to reach USD 50.19 billion by 2031.
Biopharmaceuticals Embrace Outsourcing: CMO Market Surges On Innovation And Efficiency
The biopharmaceutical CMO market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several factors like biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing activities to CMOs in order to focus on their core competencies in research and marketing. This trend is particularly pronounced among small and emerging biotech companies that lack the in-house capabilities for manufacturing. Additionally, the rising demand for biologics, complex drugs derived from living organisms, is putting a strain on biopharmaceutical companies' finances as they require expensive equipment and expertise for production. CMOs, equipped with advanced facilities and skilled labor, offer a cost-effective solution for this challenge.
The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the growth of the biopharmaceutical CMO market. Biopharmaceutical companies partnered with CMOs to develop and manufacture vaccines and treatments at an unprecedented pace. This trend is expected to continue as the biopharmaceutical industry faces a strong pipeline of new biologics entering the market. The increasing number of drug approvals and collaborations between biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs are additional factors driving market expansion.
To meet the growing demand for biologics production, CMOs are actively expanding their manufacturing capacities. This trend is expected to attract even more biopharmaceutical companies to outsource their development and manufacturing operations, further propelling the market forward.
Key Market Segmentation
• Mammalian
• Mammalian
• Contract Manufacturing
Service Outlook
• Biologics
• Biosimilars
Product Outlook
• Biologics
• Biosimilars
Segment Dynamics
By Service, Manufacturing dominates the biopharma CMO market. This is driven by a surge in outsourced biologics production and the global construction of new manufacturing facilities. Companies like Samsung Biologics and WuXi Biologics illustrate this trend with their recent partnerships and facility launches.
Within manufacturing, downstream processing stands out due to its complexity and high-tech equipment needs. Small biotech companies, lacking in-house expertise, often outsource these operations to CMOs for continuous biologics production. Even large biopharma companies are expanding their capacities by adding downstream processing equipment.
By Source, the mammalian segment reigns supreme in the biopharma CMO market due to its prevalence in biopharmaceutical production. This dominance can be linked to the extensive use of mammalian expression systems and the rising number of approved products based on mammalian cell culture. BioProcess International reports that a whopping 68% of commercialized biopharmaceuticals in 2022 leveraged mammalian sources. However, the non-mammalian segment shouldn't be overlooked. It's anticipated to experience significant growth due to the increasing demand for non-antibody-based products manufactured using microbial expression systems.
By Product, Biologics rule the biopharma CMO market, driven by a surge in product approvals and a strong industry focus on biologics like vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. This dominance is underscored by a 2022 NCBI report stating that biologics comprised over 90% of global biopharmaceutical sales. The future, however, holds promise for biosimilars. With their advantages gaining recognition and demand rising, biosimilar development is poised for significant growth. As of 2024, the Center for Biosimilars reports 45 and 79 approved biosimilars in the U.S. and EU, respectively, highlighting this growing trend.
Regional Analysis
The biopharmaceutical CMO market sees North America as the frontrunner, generating USD 6.06 billion market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the high concentration of manufacturing facilities offered by CMOs in the region, further bolstered by new facilities being built in the US. For instance, Lonza's recent investment in expanding its mammalian drug substance production in Portsmouth exemplifies this trend.
Europe is another strong contender, expected to see significant growth due to its existing, substantial production capacity of biopharmaceutical CMOs. Bio Process International reports that in 2019, Europe held a larger share 37.0% of global CMO capacity compared to North America 35.0%.
The Asia Pacific region is a rising star, projected to experience significant growth. This surge is fueled by the increasing establishment of CMO manufacturing plants across the region. FUJIFILM Corporation's recent announcement of building its first Japanese Bio-CDMO site in Toyama City is a prime example.
Key Insights Of The Biopharmaceutical CMO Market
• Understand the benefits of outsourcing to CMOs, including cost-effectiveness, access to advanced facilities, and streamlined development processes. Identify leading CMOs based on service offerings, expertise, and regional presence.
• Gain insights into market trends and growth projections to inform strategic planning and capacity expansion decisions. Identify competitor strengths and weaknesses to develop a competitive advantage.
• Evaluate the market's potential for growth and identify promising investment opportunities in the biopharmaceutical CMO space.
• Understand the factors driving the CMO market to develop effective regulations that ensure product quality and safety.
