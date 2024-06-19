Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth Outlook Report, 2031
Cosmetic Surgery Market Booming Driven By Appearance Concerns, Dermatology Needs, And Minimally Invasive ProceduresAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Cosmetic Surgery Market Size at USD 76.63 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 9.92% to reach USD 163.3 billion by 2031.
The Rise Of Cosmetic Surgery In A Beauty-Conscious World
The cosmetic surgery market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by a number of factors like the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures among the general population. The demand for cosmetic surgery is on the rise as individuals increasingly prioritize improving their physical attributes. They are willing to undergo surgical intervention to attain their desired aesthetic outcomes.
Another factor driving the market is the growing prevalence of dermatological conditions that is skin conditions such as acne, wrinkles, and scars can cause people to feel self-conscious about their appearance. Cosmetic surgery can help to improve the appearance of these conditions and boost people's self-esteem. There is also a growing demand for minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures, which are often less expensive and have shorter recovery times than traditional surgery.
List of Cosmetic Surgery Companies Profiled in Report:
- AbbVie
- AviClear
- Cynosure
- Evolus Inc.
- RevanceGalderma
- Lumenis
- Solta Medical
- Syneron Candela
- Alma Laser
- Johnson & Johnson
Key Market Segmentation
By Procedure Type
◘ Invasive
• Breast Augmentation
• Liposuction
• Nose Reshaping
• Eyelid Surgery
• Tummy Tuck
• Others
◘ Non-invasive
• Botox Injections
• Soft Tissue Fillers
• Chemical Peel
• Laser Hair Removal
• Microdermabrasion
• Others
By Gender
◘ Male
◘ Female
By Age Group
◘ 13-29
◘ 30-54
◘ 55 and above
Segments Dynamics
By Procedure, the cosmetic surgery market is divided into surgical and non-surgical procedures. Surgical procedures currently dominate the market due to the long-lasting results they offer. Advancements in technology, like the 3D body-scanning tech for post-surgery garments, are expected to further propel this segment. However, non-surgical procedures, like fillers and botox, are expected to see the fastest growth. These procedures offer quicker recovery times, less pain, and are often performed without hospitalization. This convenience factor is driving their growing popularity worldwide.
By Product, the cosmetic surgery market caters to both men and women, but females are the dominant demographic. Procedures like skin tightening, hair removal, and breast augmentation are popular among women, with breast augmentation being the most common globally. Women dominated the cosmetic surgery market in 2023, making up a whopping 86.2% of all procedures globally, the trend for men is shifting. Men are increasingly embracing cosmetic procedures to maintain a youthful look. Procedures like gynecomastia surgery (to address enlarged male breasts) and eyelid surgery are gaining popularity among men, with over 300,000 gynecomastia procedures performed worldwide in 2022 alone.
By Age Group, the cosmetic surgery market sees the most demand from people between 35 and 50 years old. This age group is increasingly interested in non-invasive procedures like botox to maintain a youthful look. Women in this category are also driving growth in anti-aging and body contouring treatments.
The 19-34 age group comes in second with procedures like rhinoplasty (nose job) are popular among this younger demographic. In fact, over two-thirds of rhinoplasties performed in 2022 were done on patients aged 19-34.
By Providers, hospitals and specialty clinics are the leading providers of cosmetic procedures, thanks to their wider range of services. Most procedures are performed in these facilities, and the trend is leaning towards minimally invasive options. Additionally, many plastic surgeons prefer to be affiliated with hospitals or clinics due to the diverse expertise available. Data from 2020 shows that over 14 million cosmetic procedures were performed globally, with hospitals and specialty clinics accounting for the majority. While spas and cosmetic surgery centers are a growing segment, fueled by medical tourism and new establishments, they are unlikely to dethrone hospitals and clinics in the foreseeable future.
Regional Analysis
The global cosmetic surgery market is geographically diverse, with North America leading the pack at USD 18.10 billion in 2023. This dominance stems from a high concentration of skilled plastic surgeons offering a variety of procedures, a flourishing network of aesthetic clinics (especially in the US), and the early adoption of advanced technologies. Europe follows closely behind, driven by a growing trend of non-invasive procedures and the rise of new medical spas, particularly in Germany and France. However, the most exciting growth is expected in Latin America region is fueled by medical tourism, the embrace of innovative techniques in cosmetic clinics, and affordable pricing that makes cosmetic procedures more accessible. As an example, a Brazilian clinic recently announced competitive pricing for various sizes of silicone implants for breast augmentation procedures.
Key Insights Of The Cosmetic Surgery Market
• Understand the key drivers and trends shaping the market's growth.
• Identify the most lucrative market segments based on procedure, gender, age group, provider, and region.
• Make informed business decisions regarding product development, marketing strategies, and geographic expansion.
