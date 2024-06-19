FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 19, 2024

MHIR PROGRAM ANNOUNCES 2024 APPLICATION DEADLINES

Deadlines will ensure more Vermonters receive grants as $2M in additional funding is allocated to the program for fiscal year ‘25

Montpelier, Vt. — The popular Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program (MHIR) is closing its current round of applications this summer to maximize the impact of remaining funds. MHIR offers financial assistance to manufactured home communities (commonly known as mobile home parks) for park improvements, home repairs, and foundation installation.

“The Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program has been an effective and efficient program since its launch,” says Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “With an average grant of just over $13,000, it has supported more than 400 projects offering a relatively low-cost solution to keep Vermonters in their homes, enable some Vermonters to become homeowners, and allow parks to make necessary repairs to the betterment of their entire communities.”

The new MHIR application deadlines are designed to prevent the program from becoming oversubscribed. They will also allow program staff to continue to support as many Vermonters as possible to take advantage of this unique funding opportunity.

The types of MHIR awards and application deadlines are listed below:

Home Repair Awards – assists homeowners with covering the cost of repairing existing homes to prevent displacement. The deadline for Home Repair applications is June 30, 2024. Infill Awards – available for park owners to infill vacant lots through utility improvements, septic systems, safety issues, legal fees, and disposal of abandoned homes. The deadline for Infill applications is August 31, 2024. Foundation Awards – helps homeowners pay for a foundation or do lot preparation for a vacant lot. The deadline for Foundation applications is August 31, 2024. Emergency Home Repairs – for when a home is at risk of becoming uninhabitable because of an emergency like the loss of heat, electricity, or water. Emergency Home Repairs are not affected by these deadline changes. Applications will continue to be accepted and processed.

Applicants with existing incomplete MHIR applications can continue to access and complete their applications in the portal after the closing dates. They will also be able to upload missing or required documents using the portal.

Since February 2023, MHIR has received $8 million in funding and approved $4.8 million in awards at more than 70 Vermont manufactured home communities. The state budget that passed during the recent legislative session allocates an additional $2 million in funding for MHIR. Information about the 2025 MHIR application round will be available in early 2025. The application portal is tentatively set to open in March 2025.

MHIR is a collaboration between the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA), and the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO). For inquiries, contact VSHA at mhirprogram@vsha.org or 802-828-2040. Application assistance for Home Repair Award applications is provided by CVOEO at mhp@cvoeo.org or (802) 660-3455. To learn more about MHIR, including current eligibility information, deadlines, and application materials, visit mhirprogram.vsha.org.