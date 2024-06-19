FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 17, 2024

AUGUSTA — Maine State Archives has hired Sarah Hansen as the Director of Special Projects for the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission. Hansen started in her new role on June 3.

“I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding team at Maine State Archives and the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission,” said Hansen. “This is an incredible opportunity for all Mainers to come together to explore our stories, rich and challenging, and meaningfully engage each other in understanding the power of this place we now call Maine.”

Hansen, prior to joining Maine State Archives, served as Executive Director of Greater Portland Landmarks. She currently serves with several state and national organizations including Maine’s Main Street Advisory Council, the Cultural Alliance of Maine, and the National Preservation Partners Network. Sarah is a proud fifth-generation Maine native.

“We’re so excited to have Sarah on board at the Archives and the Commission for this national anniversary,” said Kate McBrien, Maine State Archivist. “Her depth of knowledge and work experience from around the country will be vital in connecting Maine’s programming to events in other states.”

Hansen, of Westbrook, has worked in historic preservation and community revitalization across the country for more than 20 years, including with the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Denver, the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation in Seattle, and the Arkansas Community Foundation in Little Rock.

“As we approach 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, there is so much for all Americans to reflect on” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “With Sarah as Director at the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission, I know that Mainers will have excellent opportunities to learn about, remember, and commemorate where we started and how we’ve evolved as a country.”

The Maine Semiquincentennial Commission was established in 2023. The Commission will develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America through educational and historical events, activities and programs throughout Maine. The commission membership represents various educational, historical, cultural, tourism, arts and culture organizations.

Here is photo of Hansen.

###