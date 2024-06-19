Leobit Is Recognized As the Best Proptech Company of the Year
Leobit has been named a winner of the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards as Best Property Tech Company of the Year.
With 8 years of experience in real estate and proptech software development, we’ve helped numerous companies build reliable and scalable software solutions.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leobit, a .NET, AI, and web application development company, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of the 2024 Global Business Tech Awards (GBTA) as Best Property Tech Company of the Year. This victory highlights our company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge proptech solutions that drive innovation in the real estate sector.
— Vitaliy Lysovych, Vice President of Delivery at Leobit
In April 2024, GBTA shortlisted Leobit for the nomination “Best Proptech Company of the Year.” The judging process entailed two rigorous evaluation stages: starting with pre-scoring to determine shortlists, followed by a thorough judging meeting where entries were discussed and evaluated by a panel of esteemed technology experts to determine the winners.
In May 2024, the Global Business Tech Awards announced the winners, naming Leobit the Best Property Tech Company of the Year. This recognition highlights our expertise in using technologies that drive proptech software development and building innovative solutions for the real estate industry.
Here is what the GBTA panel of judges states about Leobit:
“Their exceptional results, coupled with the strong commercial value they provide to clients, set them apart. The glowing client testimonials are a testament to their dedication and effectiveness. What distinguishes them is their focus on enhancing knowledge and forging relations with global leaders, which reflects their long-term vision for success.”
For the last 8 years, we’ve been building software for:
- Commercial real estate businesses
- Residential real estate organizations
- Proptech product companies
- Real estate finance organizations
We are committed to exploring and implementing new technologies and approaches to building solutions for the real estate industry, always aiming for the success of our clients. Custom proptech applications we built are leveraged by 1.5 million users and facilitate $1.4 billion in real estate transactions. Our expertise in real estate and proptech has also been proven by a number of awards and recognitions, including Top Real Estate Software Developer 2023 by Clutch.
“Our primary goal is the success of our clients. With 8 years of experience in real estate and proptech software development, we’ve helped numerous companies build reliable and scalable software solutions. We are continuously growing our expertise and mastering new technologies to stay ahead of the real estate industry trends and deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. This award will further fuel our ambitions of achieving new milestones and nurturing lasting partnerships.”
Vitaliy Lysovych, Vice President of Delivery at Leobit
About Leobit
Leobit is a .NET, AI, and web application development provider for technology companies and startups in the US and the EU. Our technology focus covers .NET, Angular, iOS, Android, Azure, Ruby, PHP, React, and a comprehensive range of other technologies from Microsoft, web and mobile stacks. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA) and development centers in Lviv (Ukraine), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).
About Global Business Tech Awards
The Global Business Tech Awards celebrate the finest tech businesses from around the world and reward the innovative and exceptional application of technology that transforms and grows businesses. The awards seek to celebrate everything from apps that have changed the customer experience to management systems that have transformed businesses across multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2020, the Global Business Tech Awards are part of the prestigious Business Tech Awards series, which includes the UK Business Tech Awards and the US Business Tech Awards.
