Godfread issues cease-and-desist order for deceptive mailing practices

BISMARCK, N.D. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has issued a cease-and-desist order against three companies for distributing deceptive materials to North Dakota consumers.

Cease-and-desist orders were sent to Georgia-based RGI Data Assets, Inc., Direct Mail Processing, LLC, and Delaware-based Mail Pro Leads, LLC for sending deceptive materials to over 1,300 North Dakotans. The documents sent replicated an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax form requesting recipients to provide personal information. The information collected would be sold to insurance agents to solicit potential clients.

The deceptive materials conveyed a sense of urgency to recipients by stating, “OPEN IMMEDIATELY” and “TIME SENSITIVE.” The mailing does not list a specific insurance company and requests the materials be returned to Direct Mail Processing.

“Deceptive marketing meant to mislead consumers into providing personal information has no place in North Dakota,” said Godfread. “I encourage everyone to remain vigilant when receiving materials requesting personal information. If it seems suspicious, always verify it’s from a trusted source.”

The solicitation of insurance products requires a North Dakota insurance producer license, which none of the named companies have. Additionally, all companies named in the cease-and-desist are not registered to operate in the state by the North Dakota Secretary of State.

Consumers who receive similar letters or insurance agents who receive offers to purchase leads associated with these materials should contact the North Dakota Insurance Department at (701)328-2440 or visit Insurance.ND.gov.