NovaBone, Leader in Regenerative Healing, Launches New Website

NovaBone enters an exciting phase of accessible digital services with its newly redesigned website.

ALACHUA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading biotechnology company NovaBone today announced the launch of its new website, a customized and interactive digital resource for its customers. The website refresh acts as a major milestone in its continued growth and a key step in preparing for the launch of premier innovations later in the year.

Sharing a bit of vision on NovaBone’s strategic marketing efforts, Carolin Archibald, CEO, said, “The NovaBone story has always been one of regenerative solutions. Our new website enables us to more impactfully communicate to customers, distributors, and surgeons, strengthening our tireless commitment to innovating safe and advanced healing technologies. We are also excited to offer a higher quality and enhanced digital experience to our key stakeholders.”

NovaBone’s website features product-specific, interactive pages that highlight the deep understanding of and respect for the science of bone healing. Throughout the website, visitors can expect to learn about the bioactive properties of Bioglass to support the body's natural healing processes, or they can peruse numerous clinical and scientific publications. The refreshed website is a place where distributors, customers and key opinion leaders can read about the technology and learn about the company’s broad portfolio of regenerative bioglass grafting solutions.

NovaBone’s bioactive bone graft devices have been used for over two decades in millions of clinical applications with unparalleled success validating the safety and efficacy of our technology.

About NovaBone

Specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced biomaterials for bone and soft tissue regeneration, NovaBone was founded in 2002. Twenty-two years later, and now under Halma PLC, they continue to grow with expanded devotion to orthopedic and dental healing technologies. NovaBone stands unwaveringly committed to improving patient outcomes and revolutionizing the field of synthetic grafts, emerging as a global visionary in developing innovative bone substitutes.

Offering the first Bioglass product to the medical community and leveraging the osteostimulative properties of 45S5 bioactive glass material, NovaBone not only fosters bone tissue regeneration but also sets a benchmark for future advancements in bone healing solutions.

