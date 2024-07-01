America’s Essential Hospitals Announces New Board Leadership
New member leaders on July 1 begin their roles on boards that guide the work of America’s Essential Hospitals and Essential Hospitals Institute.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New chairs and other member leaders today begin their roles on boards that guide the work of America’s Essential Hospitals and its research, education, and leadership development arm, Essential Hospitals Institute.
“We thank these dedicated member volunteers for their time and stewardship as they contribute to our work in Washington, D.C.,” said Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH, president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals. “Their real-world experience and expertise are critical to association governance and furthering our mission of improving care for all.”
Jacob Cintron, MAcc, MBA, president and CEO of University Medical Center of El Paso, in El Paso, Texas, becomes America’s Essential Hospitals’ board chair. He succeeds Charlie Shields, MBA, president and CEO of University Health, in Kansas City, Mo., who becomes past chair.
“The work done by America’s Essential Hospitals has never been more relevant as we continue to set the standard for excellence,” Cintron said. “I am honored to assume this leadership role, serving all our organization’s members and, consequentially, patients throughout our nation. Together, we will continue to work toward ensuring that all individuals and communities, regardless of their circumstances, have access to high-quality, essential health care services.”
Jennifer DeCubellis, MA, CEO of Hennepin Healthcare, in Minneapolis, becomes the association’s new chair-elect. Joseph Webb, DSc, MSHA, FACHE, CEO of Nashville General Hospital, in Nashville, Tenn., served as secretary from 2023–2024 and will continue in the role for the 2024–2025 term. Anita Jenkins, MBA, CEO of Howard University Hospital, in Washington, D.C., becomes the board’s treasurer.
Brenda Battle, MBA, RN, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and senior vice president, community health transformation at UChicago Medicine, in Chicago, becomes the Institute’s board chair. She succeeds Susan Cooper, MSN, RN, FAAN, chief integration officer and senior vice president of Regional One Health, in Memphis, Tenn., who becomes past chair.
“Through my extensive work on Chicago’s South Side, I’ve seen firsthand the difference that health equity advocacy can make to lift up communities and community members grappling with health disparities,” said Battle. “I look forward to serving as Essential Hospitals Institute’s new board chair to share best practices, explore new approaches, and advance the critical work the Institute and its members are committed to doing to make health care more safe, equitable, accessible, and affordable for communities across the country.”
The Institute’s chair-elect and secretary is Rohit Bhalla, MD, MPH, senior vice president and chief clinical and quality officer at Stamford Hospital, in Stamford, Conn.
Shannon Sale, MHA, senior vice president, chief strategy officer at Grady Health System, in Atlanta, becomes treasurer. Siegel continues as recording secretary (ex officio).
NEW AND CONTINUING DIRECTORS
America’s Essential Hospitals’ board welcomes this new at-large director:
• Mark O’Halla, MBA, president and CEO, Prisma Health, Greenville, S.C.
These member leaders continue as at-large association board directors:
• Steve Arner, MBA, president and chief operating officer, Carilion Clinic, Roanoke, Va.
• Danny Jacobs, MD, MPH, president, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Ore.
• Dixie James, MBA, president, Central Region, Jefferson Health, Philadelphia.
• Katrina Keefer, MPA, president and CEO, DCH Health System, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Chester Kunnappilly, MD, CEO, San Mateo Medical Center, San Mateo, Calif.
• Chad Lefteris, MHA, president and CEO, UCI Health, Orange, Calif.
• Donna Lynne, DrPH, CEO, Denver Health, Denver.
• Sheldon McLeod, CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, Brooklyn, N.Y.
• Cam Patterson, MD, MBA, chancellor, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Ark.
• Thomas Quatroche Jr., PhD, president and CEO, Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
• Shane Strum, MBA, president and CEO, Broward Health, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
• Albert Wright Jr., PharmD, MHA, president and CEO, WVU Medicine, Morgantown, W.Va.
The Institute board added this new outside director:
• Claude Pirtle, MD, MS, chief medical informatics officer, Walmart Health, Bentonville, Ark.
These member leaders continue as at-large Institute board directors:
• Tim Curtin, MBA, MSW, executive director of community services, Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood, Fla.
• Lukejohn Day, MD, chief medical officer, UCSF Health, San Francisco.
• Christopher Lombardozzi, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, quality, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Spartanburg, S.C.
• Michelle O'Keefe, MA, chief communications officer, Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis.
• Deborah Visconi, MS, president and CEO, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Paramus, N.J.
• Wendy Wilcox, MD, MBA, MPH, chief women’s health officer, NYC Health + Hospitals, New York.
These leaders continue as outside, at-large Institute directors:
• Melinda Abrams, MS, executive vice president for programs, The Commonwealth Fund, New York.
• Anand Shah, MD, MS, vice president, social health, Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, Calif.
Carl Graziano
America's Essential Hospitals
+ +1 202-585-0102
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube