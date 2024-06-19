HashKey Global Officially Launches Futures Trading, Pioneering a New Era in "Licensed Futures Trading"

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensed digital asset exchange HashKey Global announces that it has received regulatory approval to officially launch its futures trading. In the initial phase, the platform will support BTC and ETH with up to 10x leverage. To celebrate the launch, HashKey Global will host a limited-time futures trading campaign and a "100% Invitation Rebate on Futures" event. Participants can earn HSK rewards by engaging in futures trading or by inviting friends to trade. HashKey Global aims to provide a secure and user-friendly trading experience, setting a new standard in the "licensed futures" market.



Trade with Platform, Not with Counterparty

As a mature type of derivatives trading, futures trading has a huge demand in the crypto market. However, due to the lack of effective regulation, there are still widespread issues in the market such as platforms trading against their customers and abusive trading causing significant losses for consumers. These practices have long been criticized by the global crypto community.

HashKey Global is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), ensuring that customer assets and data are stored separately and independently from HashKey Global's operations. The platform does not engage in counterparty trading with customers, and from both a product design and regulatory standpoint, it reduces the risk of malicious price manipulation and customer losses. This ensures that customer assets are protected, providing a mature, secure, and regulated environment for contract trading.

Ben El-Baz, Managing Director of HashKey Global, stated, "In recent years, the crypto industry has frequently experienced significant disruptions in the derivatives market. The crypto industry has long awaited a licensed exchange to provide futures trading. With regulatory approval and the official launch of futures trading, HashKey Global will provide a sophisticated and seamless trading interface and a secure, regulated asset environment. We aim to deliver a world-class futures trading experience and reshape the market landscape with 'licensed futures trading'."

Futures Trading Campaign with 100% Invitation Rebate

HashKey Global futures trading will officially launch on June 19, initially supporting BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT trading pairs with up to 10x leverage.

The first phase of the futures trading campaign will also begin on June 19 at 00:00 (UTC+0). Users participating in futures trading can join the liquidity mining activity to share a prize pool of millions of HSK rewards, maximizing the potential value of their assets. Users will earn 0.3 HSK for every 1,000 USDT traded, and those trading via API can compete for weekly transaction volume rankings, with top prizes reaching up to 300,000 HSK.

Additionally, HashKey Global is launching a "100% Invitation Rebate" campaign. During the promotion period, users will receive 100% of the transaction fees generated by their invited users on perpetual futures trades (non-API transactions) as a rebate reward. The rebate will be converted into HSK and distributed according to the campaign rules.

Participation in the campaign is subject to applicable terms and conditions. For details, please refer to the campaign announcement and campaign page on HashKey Global.

About HashKey Global

HashKey Global is one of the flagship global digital asset exchanges under HashKey Group, offering licensed digital asset trading services to users worldwide. HashKey Global has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority with the potential to provide mainstream trading and service products such as LaunchPad, contracts and leverage trading.

