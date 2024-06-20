TOP IT WITH PONTI: ITALY’S #1 VINEGAR SHOWCASING AT THE 2024 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW
The fastest growing vinegar brand in America has become the trendiest topping, taking summer’s greatest dishes to new heightsNEW YORK, NY, US, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ponti joins Fancy Food once again showcase its wide assortment of irresistible vinegars at New York City’s premiere food event, the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. It’s easy to elevate any meal and seamlessly get lively flavor and depth with Ponti Glazes, soaring onto summer food trend lists as the ideal pizza topper; along with Ponti’s collection of Wine Vinegars, perfected with 230 years of legacy; award-winning Apple Cider Vinegars; and its crowd-favorite Balsamic Vinegars of Modena.
From small business to major company, from local to international, Ponti’s first 230 years were filled with events and achievements that have allowed it to become the Italians' #1 choice in every single category of Vinegars, and now it’s rapidly becoming an American must-have. The best part of Ponti’s history? The part that's yet to come!
“We love hearing the feedback from our consumers and seeing how they use our vinegars and condiments, and the unique pairings with American dishes... which are often so different than ours. There’s so much creativity! We love to see all the ways everyone chooses to “Top it with Ponti,” from cocktails to main dishes, gelato and everything in between! We are honored to share our family’s history, and a true piece of Italian food culture at the Summer Fancy Food. Our story is timeless – continuing the precise process our ancestors began in 1787 while pushing the boundary in culinary innovation and sustainability,” said Giacomo Ponti, ninth-generation owner of Ponti.
How it tastes to be the best
With Balsamic Vinegar of Modena on every table in Italy, there’s a reason Ponti is the #1 choice. Matured to perfection in just-right conditions, the brand takes meticulous pride in its production process. With a commitment to tradition, invention and expansion, the latest generation to uphold the Ponti tradition brought the line of condiments to the U.S. – where they are ranked as the fastest growing vinegar in the country.
Ideal for vinaigrettes, marinades, salad, grilled dishes, vegetables, meat, fruit, soups, chocolate, cheese, cocktails, ice cream or as a topping for pizza, Ponti is rapidly becoming the versatile staple in kitchens with its rich flavor and exceptional quality.
Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena – the chef’s choice: Ponti’s Glaze with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is a staple for 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani as the finishing touch on his award-winning pizza. Food lovers have likely seen this unique glaze named to popular pizza topper lists. Ponti’s other glaze varieties include flavors such as Soy Glaze, Chili Pepper Glaze and Fig Glaze. Also BBQ Glaze with Apple Cider Vinegar and its unique White Glaze made with Moscato Grape Must.
Balsamic Vinegar of Modena – a timeless must have on the table: Savor a condiment created by the optimal balance of grape must, and wine vinegar from the seven most cultivated grape varieties in Emilia Romagna, air and wood. Following strict production specifications, Ponti’s Balsamic Vinegar of Modena matures in casks of noble woods in the cellars of Vignola, in the province of Modena. In each droplet, one can taste the distinguishable levels of maturation, must and density – perfectly intense, aromatic and well-balanced.
Summery Wine Vinegars – a fan favorite: A Rosé Wine Vinegar characterized by its striking pink color and subtly bright flavor profile, plus white and red wine vinegars sourced from exquisite grapes in the local regions, these sing on raw and grilled veggies, salads, dressings, marinades, fresh fish and so much more.
Ponti will join its fellow tastemakers and trendsetters at the biggest specialty food industry event in North America. Make sure to stop by Booth 2824 in the Italian Pavilion at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show at New York City’s Javitz Center June 23 – 25.
To learn more about Ponti, its family history, heritage and products, visit their website.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Ponti and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here