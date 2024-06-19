Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size 2024: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market size is expected to reach USD 26.23 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 9.1%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size was USD 11.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of construction and packaging industries in developing countries and rising use of EPS products in numerous applications are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is a lightweight, rigid, plastic foam material derived from polystyrene. EPS is widely recognized for its excellent thermal insulation, shock absorption, and cost-effectiveness. It is commonly used in a variety of applications, including construction, packaging, and consumer goods. The material’s versatility and favorable properties, such as low density, moisture resistance, and ease of processing, make it a popular choice across numerous industries. The global EPS market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand in the construction and packaging sectors, as well as the ongoing trend towards energy-efficient building solutions.

Key Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market participants include

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Total S.A., SABIC, Ineos Styrolution, Owens Corning, Kaneka Corporation, Borealis AG, StyroChem International Inc., Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, Ravago Manufacturing, Versalis S.p.A., UNIPOL, NOVA Chemicals Corporate, and Flint Hills Resources

Market Drivers

The growth of the EPS market is propelled by several key factors, chief among them being the booming construction industry. EPS is extensively used in construction due to its superior insulating properties, which help in reducing energy consumption and enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings. It is used in applications such as insulation panels, roofing, floor insulation, and cavity walls. The rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, driven by stringent building codes and regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, is significantly boosting the adoption of EPS in the construction sector. Additionally, the material’s lightweight nature and ease of installation contribute to its popularity in modern construction practices, supporting the growth of the EPS market.

Another critical driver is the increasing demand for protective packaging solutions. EPS is widely used in packaging due to its excellent cushioning properties, which protect products from damage during transportation and handling. It is used to package a variety of goods, including electronics, appliances, food, and fragile items. The growing e-commerce industry and the need for safe and reliable packaging solutions are driving the demand for EPS in the packaging sector. EPS packaging provides an effective and cost-efficient solution for safeguarding products, reducing the risk of damage and ensuring customer satisfaction. The rise in global trade and the expansion of supply chains further amplify the need for robust packaging materials, contributing to the growth of the EPS market.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global EPS on the basis of product, application, and region:

· Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Black EPS

White EPS

Grey EPS

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

