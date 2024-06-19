Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The central fill pharmacy automation market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $0.57 billion in 2023 to $0.64 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 11.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased prescription volumes, labor shortages, medication safety and accuracy, rising healthcare costs, and the expansion of pharmacy services. By 2028, the market is projected to reach $0.99 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%, due to rising prescription demand, emphasis on patient safety and quality, regulatory compliance requirements, and the influence of e-commerce and telepharmacy.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

Minimizing Medication Errors

The rising need to minimize medication errors is a significant driver for the central fill pharmacy automation market. Medication errors, which are preventable events that can cause inappropriate medication use or patient harm, are on the rise due to the increasing complexity of healthcare systems, higher patient volumes, and the introduction of new medications. Central fill pharmacy automation addresses these issues by streamlining the medication dispensing process, ensuring accurate and consistent prescription preparation, and minimizing human errors.

Key Players in the Market

Major companies operating in the central fill pharmacy automation market include:

McKesson Corporation, Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Grifols SA, Kuka AG, J M Smith Corporation, Omnicell Inc., Swisslog Healthcare, Parata Systems LLC, ScriptPro LLC, PBA Health, Capsa Healthcare, Cornerstone Automation Systems LLC, ARxIUM Inc., Talyst LLC, Kirby Lester, Quality Manufacturing Systems Inc., R/X Automation Solutions, RxSafe LLC, Innovation Associates Inc.

Explore the global central fill pharmacy automation market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15538&type=smp

Technological Advancements Driving Innovation

Technological advancements are a key focus for companies in the central fill pharmacy automation market. Firms are developing advanced solutions, such as cloud-based pharmacy automation, to enhance market competitiveness. Cloud-based pharmacy automation utilizes cloud computing technology to streamline and manage pharmacy operations.

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the central fill pharmacy automation market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The central fill pharmacy automation market is segmented as follows:

1. By Product:

o Equipment: Specialized machinery and technology for automating prescription filling processes.

o Software

o Services

2. By Vendor:

o Equipment Vendor

o Consulting Vendor

3. By Application:

o Inpatient Pharmacy

o Outpatient Pharmacy

o Retail Pharmacy

o Other Applications

The central fill pharmacy automation market is poised for significant growth, driven by the need to reduce medication errors, improve efficiency, and meet rising prescription demands. Technological advancements and strategic innovations by major companies will continue to propel the market forward, with North America leading the way and Asia-Pacific emerging as a key growth region.

Access the complete report for a detailed analysis of the global central fill pharmacy automation market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/central-fill-pharmacy-automation-global-market-report

Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on central fill pharmacy automation market size, central fill pharmacy automation market drivers and trends, central fill pharmacy automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The central fill pharmacy automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmacy Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacy-automation-systems-global-market-report

Pharmacy Automation Solution Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacy-automation-solution-global-market-report

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-automation-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Insights Report 2024