Ground Penetrating Radar Market to Cross USD 608.31 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 7.6%
Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The SNS Insider report highlights the market's potential, estimating a global GPR market size of USD 338.5 million in 2023, with an expected rise to USD 608.31 million by 2031. This translates to a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Growing Demand and Opportunities
Various factors are propelling the GPR market forward. GPR systems offer distinct advantages over traditional technologies such as radiography. They are faster, more cost-effective, and can detect both metallic and non-metallic utilities. The versatility of GPR applications further Drives market growth. GPR is used in concrete investigation, transportation infrastructure inspection, disaster response, environmental assessments, archaeological digs, and more. a lack of skilled professionals trained to operate GPR equipment hinders market expansion. Conversely, the modernization of aging infrastructure presents lucrative opportunities for the GPR industry.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Chemring Group plc
- Radiodetection
- Hilti
- Sensors and Software Inc.
- Guideline Geo
- Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.
- ids georadar
- Penetradar Corp.
- Leica Geosystems AG
- Utsi Electronics Ltd.
GPR in Utility Safety and Damage Protection
One of the most significant drivers of the GPR market is its role in utility safety and damage prevention. GPR acts as a powerful underground utility locator, pinpointing both metallic and non-metallic pipes, cables, and conduits. Traditional methods often struggle to detect these vital components. GPR's ability to identify leaks, voids, and the precise depth of these anomalies empowers construction crews to avoid costly and disruptive damage to underground utilities. This translates to time and cost savings, minimizes service disruptions, and protects public safety.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Offering
-Equipment
-Services
The services segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. This is driven by the growing adoption of GPR services for concrete inspection and transportation infrastructure projects. The demand for GPR services from defence, law enforcement, and ground-based units is propelling segment growth. GPR services are used for detailed land survey information exchange within C4I systems. The equipment segment is also expected to witness significant growth, particularly due to the high demand from military units engaged in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.
By Application
-Utility Detection
-Concrete Investigation
-Transportation Infrastructure
-Archaeology
-Geology & Environment
-Law Enforcement & Military
-Others
The concrete investigation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. GPR's non-destructive testing capabilities make it a valuable tool for inspecting reinforced concrete. The increasing use of GPR in civil engineering and geotechnical construction, particularly in China, presents a significant market opportunity. The utility detection segment is also poised for substantial growth due to the rising need for GPR technology to locate and map critical infrastructure like telecommunication lines, power grids, and water pipelines.
By Type
-Handheld Systems
-Cart-based Systems
-Vehicle-mounted Systems
Recent Developments
-April 2022, IDS GeoRadar introduced Ai.DA, an AI-powered software tool for Guardian GPR systems. Ai.DA analyzes radar data using artificial intelligence algorithms to simplify the identification of potential movements in slopes, aiding in slope stability monitoring.
-September 2023, IDS GeoRadar launched Chaser XR, a groundbreaking GPR solution boasting the industry's most extensive inspection range in a single device. Chaser XR leverages IDS GeoRadar's patented Equalised Scrambled Technology (EsT) to deliver exceptional resolution and penetration depth.
-October 2021, Thales unveiled a novel ground-based multi-mission radar for force protection. This system offers exceptional early detection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including micro-drones, by simultaneously monitoring both ground and low-level airspace.
Regional Developments
North America currently dominates the global GPR market and is expected to maintain its lead due to a strong emphasis on deploying modern technologies. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is Driven by factors such as increased military spending, rising demand for GPR in utility detection and transportation infrastructure projects, and the expansion of China's infrastructure sector. Europe holds the second-largest market share, driven by the growing adoption of GPR in geology and environmental applications, utility detection, and concrete inspection. Additionally, the presence of established GPR players like Chemring Group and Geoscanners in the region further strengthens the European market.
Key Takeaways
-Market size and growth projections for the GPR market over the forecast years
-Key factors driving market growth, such as the rising demand for safe and efficient utility detection
-Emerging applications of GPR technology in various industries
-Recent advancements and innovations in GPR equipment
-A comprehensive regional analysis of the GPR market
