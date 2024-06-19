Acrylic Acid Market Size 2024: Share Insights, Future Demand and Forecast till 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The global Acrylic Acid Market size is expected to reach USD 22.96 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Acrylic Acid Market size was USD 14.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising superabsorbent polymers and increasing adoption of acrylic acid in the construction industry and need for adhesives and sealants are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Acrylic acid, a key chemical intermediate, is a crucial component in the production of polymers, superabsorbent polymers (SAPs), adhesives, coatings, and textiles. It is a colorless liquid with a characteristic acrid odor, primarily derived from propylene, a byproduct of petroleum refining. The market for acrylic acid is diverse, encompassing applications in industries ranging from hygiene products and detergents to paints and construction materials. Major players in this market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., which dominate the global supply of acrylic acid and its derivatives.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Acrylic Acid market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

Key Acrylic Acid Market participants include

Arkema, BASF SE, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, DOW, Formosa Plastic Corporation, LG Chem, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Sasol, Shangai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co. Ltd, Wanhua, Satellite Chemical Co. Ltd, PJSC Sibur Holdings, Hexion Inc., Evonik Industries, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Myriant Corporation, TASNEE, and Momentive Speciality Chemicals Co

Key inclusions of the Acrylic Acid Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the acrylic acid market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for superabsorbent polymers (SAPs), particularly in the hygiene industry. SAPs, which are used extensively in products such as diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary napkins, rely heavily on acrylic acid as a raw material. With the global rise in population, urbanization, and increasing awareness of personal hygiene, the demand for SAPs is soaring, subsequently boosting the demand for acrylic acid. This trend is especially pronounced in emerging markets where rapid urbanization and rising living standards are driving the consumption of hygiene products.

The growth in the construction industry is another significant driver of the acrylic acid market. Acrylic acid-based products, such as sealants, adhesives, and coatings, are widely used in construction for their excellent bonding, durability, and resistance to water and weathering. The booming construction sector, particularly in developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is creating a substantial demand for these materials. The increasing investments in infrastructure development, residential projects, and commercial buildings are propelling the use of acrylic acid-based products, supporting market growth.

The Acrylic Acid Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Acrylic Acid Market .

Acrylic Acid Market Segment Analysis:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global acrylic acid market on the basis of product, formulation, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Acrylic Esters

Methyl

Ethyl Arcylate

Butyl Acrylate

Acrylic Polymers

Acrylic Elastomers

Water Treatment Polymers

Others Polymers

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Water-borne Resins

Solvent-borne Resins

Solventless Resins

Powder Resins

Radiation Curable Resins

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adhesives and Sealants

Diapers

Surface Coatings

Cement Modifiers

Paper Industry

Textile

Anti-salcant

Adult Incontinence Products

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemical Industry

Polymer Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Textile Industry

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

