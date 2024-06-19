Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Praises Hispanic Democrats for Supporting Limited English Proficiency Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the ongoing government funding discussions, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) urges Congress to incorporate language in the Labor-HHS, Ag-FDA, and T-HUD appropriations bills to encourage agencies to improve their outreach to Limited English Proficient (LEP) communities.
Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, states: "As the son of Mexican immigrants, raised in South Texas as a migrant farm worker, I am all too familiar with the lack of accessible resources for Hispanic Americans with limited English proficiency. According to the 2020 census, Hispanic Americans accounted for more than half of all U.S. population growth and are the largest minority group in the nation. Nonetheless, ignoring the Hispanic community and our contributions across all aspects of American life is all too common.
Javier Palomarez continues by saying, “We commend Representatives Correa and Cárdenas, as well as Representatives Barragán, Ruiz, Norton, Nikema Williams, and Grijalva for their advocacy. We endorse their fiscal year 2025 appropriations language request to ensure federal agencies conduct the necessary outreach efforts to LEP Americans.
“Hispanic workers are the engine of the American economy and they cannot be ignored. Congress must take the necessary steps to ensure Hispanic American entrepreneurs and workers are represented and heard in every space, public and private."
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
