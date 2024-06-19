Global Biocides Market Sees Growth Fueled by Increasing Antimicrobial Protection and Personal Grooming Expenditure

Emergen Research Logo

Discover insights into the global biocides market growth fueled by increasing antimicrobial protection and rising expenditure on personal grooming

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biocides market size was USD 11.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The global biocides market is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating demand across end-use industries such as water treatment, personal care, paints and coatings, and food & beverage. According to recent market analysis, key factors propelling this growth include heightened antimicrobial protection requirements in industrial applications and rising consumer expenditure on personal grooming products.

To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2569

Market Drivers

The use of biocides has surged across various sectors including power, mining, chemical plants, and more notably, in cooling towers. These products play a crucial role in preventing microbial growth in aqueous environments, thus preserving the integrity of formulations in paints and coatings, and ensuring operational efficiency across industries.

Moreover, the market is buoyed by increasing disposable incomes worldwide, particularly in regions like China, which is witnessing a burgeoning cosmetics market. The correlation between personal hygiene, health awareness, and the use of biocide-enhanced personal care products is contributing significantly to market expansion.

Market Restraints

However, the market faces challenges such as stringent regulatory processes, particularly in Europe under the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR). Compliance with these regulations involves extensive and costly registration procedures, which could potentially hinder market growth to some extent.

Segment Insights

Types: The global biocides market is segmented into various types including oxidizing biocides, non-oxidizing biocides, metallic compounds, organic acids, halogen compounds, and others. Organic acids, notably lactic acid, dominate the market share due to their eco-friendly nature and widespread application in the food industry.

To Get A Discount On The Latest Report, Visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2569

Products: Biocides are categorized into pest control, preservatives, and other specialized applications. The preservatives segment is anticipated to exhibit steady growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for high-quality cosmetic products globally.

Applications: Biocides find extensive applications in water treatment, personal care, wood preservation, paints and coatings, and food & beverage industries. The water treatment segment, encompassing municipal water treatment, oil & gas, power plants, pulp & paper, and others, commands a significant share owing to the critical role of biocides in maintaining water quality and preventing microbial contamination.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the global biocides market is poised for continued growth, supported by advancements in biocide formulations catering to diverse industrial needs and expanding consumer awareness about hygiene and safety. Innovations in regulatory frameworks and technological developments in biocide products are expected to further propel market expansion.

Browse Detailed Research Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biocides-market

Biocides Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global biocides market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective biocides products in the market.

BASF SE

Akzonobel N.V.

Dow

Arxada

Kemira

LANXESS

THOR

Solvay

CLARIANT

The Lubrizol Corporation

Tintometer GmbH

Symbios Technologies

Graphite Innovation and Technologies Ltd. (GIT)

NADETECH INNOVATIONS S.L.

Scotmas Group

Biocides Latest Industry News

On 1 July 2022, LANXESS AG acquired the microbial control business unit of a U.S.-based group named International Flavours & Fragrances Inc. This acquisition will help LANXEDD AG to strengthen their biocidal active substances portfolio and microbial control business.

On 12 January 2022, Veolia Group acquired Suez, which specializes in water and waste management. This acquisition allows Veolia group to increase its growth in terms of biocides market and company revenue.

Biocides Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global biocides market on the basis of type, product, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oxidizing Biocides

Non-Oxidizing Biocides

Metallic Compounds

Organic Acids

Halogen Compounds

Phenolic Biocides

Organosulfur Compounds

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pest Control

Preservatives

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Oil & Gas (O&G)

Power Plants

Pulp & Paper

Other Water Treatment

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paints and Coatings

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy Now: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2569

Browse More Report By Emergen Research:

fiber optics market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiber-optics-market

spatial augmented reality market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spatial-augmented-reality-market

phospholipids market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/phospholipids-market

application performance monitoring market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/application-performance-monitoring-market

health data archiving market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/health-data-archiving-market

ozone generation technology market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ozone-generation-technology-market

programmable materials market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/programmable-materials-market

sanger sequencing services market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sanger-sequencing-services-market

personalized therapy biosimulation market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personalized-therapy-biosimulation-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.